Finch tons up as Australia edge out Sri Lanka

Australia almost made a mess of chasing down 319 against Sri Lanka, but Aaron Finch (137) and Travis Head (85) got them home.

by Omnisport News 27 May 2017, 00:43 IST

Aaron Finch, Australia ODI batsman

Aaron Finch scored a fine 137 to help fire Australia to a two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their opening Champions Trophy warm-up at The Oval.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews hit 95, while Asela Gunaratne hammered 70 from 56 deliveries at number seven as they reached 318-7 after Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Moises Henriques returned useful figures of 3-46 from eight overs, accounting for Niroshan Dickwella (41), Kusal Mendis (5) and Mathews.

The likes of David Warner and Steve Smith have been billed as the Aussies' major threats, but Finch was the bedrock of a chase that stumbled towards the end.

Finch belted six sixes and 11 fours in his 156-minute stint at the crease, as the likes of Warner (19), Chris Lynn (19) and Henriques (10) struggled to offer resistance.

Travis Head took on the mantle, hitting a composed 85 not out, but Glenn Maxwell's departure for a duck and Matthew Wade going for 13 left the all-rounder with work to do alongside the tail.

However, Head smartly farmed the strike to secure victory with two balls to spare. Australia face Pakistan in Birmingham on Monday before they start the Champions Trophy against New Zealand at Edgbaston next Friday, while Sri Lanka face the Black Caps in non-competitive action before getting their tournament under way versus South Africa.