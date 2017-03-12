First Test drawn as final day is washed out in Dunedin

The match had been in the balance as the final day was called off without a ball being bowled at University Oval on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 12 Mar 2017, 06:49 IST

New Zealand and South Africa ended in a draw due to weather

Weather was the winner in Dunedin as the opening Test between New Zealand and South Africa ended in a draw after rain forced the abandonment of play on day five.

The match had been in the balance following Saturday's play but the final day was called off without a ball being bowled at University Oval on Sunday.

South Africa were set to resume on 224-6 but persistent rain meant the entire morning session was washed out and the weather did not improve as the attention moves to Wellington for the second Test, starting on Thursday.

Man-of-the-match and first-innings centurion Dean Elgar (89) and Proteas captain Faf Du Plessis (56 not out) had helped the tourists to a lead of 191 runs.

The weather wins. Captains shake hands and the 1st ANZ Test in Dunedin has been declared a draw. Dean Elgar = man of the match #NZvSA ^WN pic.twitter.com/sKpGWCFmoE — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 12, 2017

Late wickets on Saturday had given New Zealand hope of winning the first Test, thanks to Jeetan Patel (2-72) and Mitchell Santner (1-37), while Trent Boult (1-34) and his suspected groin strain is continuing to be monitored after Ross Taylor was ruled out of the Wellington match with a calf injury.