Five records Rohit Sharma could break before the end of 2018

Hitman, as he is usually referred to, has seen a change in fortunes for himself ever since Champions Trophy 2013

It is no doubt that Rohit Sharma is India’s second-best batsman in ODI cricket after skipper Virat Kohli leads the way in all the three formats. Hitman, as he is usually referred to, has seen a change in fortunes for himself ever since Champions Trophy 2013 where he got the opportunity to open the batting for India.

He is often viewed with a question mark over his ability to justify his immense talent with the bat.

Though over the years, Hitman has produced some of the finest ODI innings of all times, not only in India but even overseas. With three ODI double hundreds and a career best of 264, Rohit has made that opening slot his own.

His performances over the years have helped him grow in confidence to go as one of India’s greatest ODI batsman in their cricketing history.

The flamboyant Indian opener has the knack of taking the attack to the bowlers with his ability to hit sixes on will. We take a look at some of the records that he can break before the end of 2018:

#1 Most sixes by an Indian opener in ODI

His enormous talent to hit sixes sees him second on the list of most sixes by any Indian after Tendulkar

In the history of Indian cricket, there are only few who made the opening slot in ODI cricket their own. The elusive list includes the likes of great Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, and the latest addition being Rohit Sharma.

Over the years, these players have made it difficult for the others to step in anytime during their careers.

Rohit, who loves to open the batting, is no different. His enormous talent to hit sixes sees him second on the list of most sixes by any Indian after Tendulkar.

He has 150 sixes from just 98 innings and needs only 18 to get past Tendulkar’s tally of 167 maximums to get the record against his name. With Asia Cup and then bilateral series at home against Windies, Rohit will have an opportunity to get to the landmark in 2018.

