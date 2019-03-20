×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fleming steps down as Stars head coach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    20 Mar 2019, 05:00 IST
StephenFleming - Cropped
Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming has stepped down as head coach of Big Bash League side Melbourne Stars.

The New Zealander took over at the Stars in February 2015, leading the team to two BBL finals, losing both.

However, Fleming advised the board he would not be seeking an extension to his contract.

"Stephen has been a wonderful servant of the Melbourne Stars and we completely respect his decision to step down as head coach," Stars president Eddie McGuire said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He has left a large footprint on the club which we will be forever grateful for.

"Whilst Stephen will be stepping down as head coach, he will continue providing input and advice to the Stars in the role of international talent advisor."

Fleming, 45, said he felt he was leaving the Stars in a good position after their run to last season's decider.

"I feel the time is right for me to step down and allow someone else to take the reins and the club forward," he said.

Advertisement

"The club are in very good shape having rebounded from last in BBL|07 to grand finalist this season.

"Whilst we didn't get the ultimate prize I'm confident that the group of players we have assembled will be motivated to go one further next season."

Omnisport
NEWS
IPL 2019: Head coach and other support staff of all 8 IPL teams
RELATED STORY
Best XI comprising current head coaches in cricket
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the 8 head coaches by win percentage 
RELATED STORY
Windies confirm Pybus as interim head coach
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 things Chennai Super Kings have done right to become the most successful T20 team in the world
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni: The only player who has captained all his coaches in IPL
RELATED STORY
Why Chennai Super Kings will be the team to beat!
RELATED STORY
Cricket Coaching- How to bowl fast | Bowling tips by Ian Pont, Head Coach- UPF Cricket
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 best captain-coach combinations in the IPL 
RELATED STORY
5 most thrilling games in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us