Foakes gets 107, takes catch as England dominate early day 2

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 29 // 07 Nov 2018, 12:49 IST

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka lost four quick wickets and was in trouble at 42-4 at lunch on day two of the first test after dismissing England for 342.

Test newcomer Ben Foakes produced the highlight of the morning session Wednesday by posting a century on debut.

He had some nervous moments after resuming on his overnight score of 87. Jack Leach was dismissed for 15 with Foakes five runs short of the milestone. But last man James Anderson survived four deliveries from Dilruwan Perera, giving Foakes the chance to reach triple figures in the next over. He did that with elegant on-drive to the boundary.

Foakes was last out, well caught by Dhananjaya de Silva at extra-cover for 107, after producing a vital knock for England. The tourists were deep in deep trouble at 103-5 when he went to the crease and anchored several crucial partnerships to help England to a decent first-innings total.

Dilruwan Perera finished with 5-75 from 31 overs, and seamer Suranga Lakmal returned 3-73.

Foakes was in action again at the start of Sri Lanka's reply when he caught opener Dimuth Karunaratne on the second ball of the innings off Anderson's bowling and with the total at four. The batsman unsuccessfully reviewed the decision.

Kaushal Silva Silva, making a comeback to the side after 13 months, was trapped lbw by Sam Curran for one before spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali claimed a wicket each.

Angelo Matthews (3) and Dinesh Chandimal (1) were unbeaten at the interval.

England has never won a test match in Galle.