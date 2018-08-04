West posts win in SuperSport class, mixed outing for Honda

Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Veteran Australian Anthony West posted an impressive victory, his third in the premier SuperSport 600cc this season to consolidate his position at the top in the fourth round of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at the MMRT track at Sriperumbudur near here

The 37-year-old, with a decade's experience in the world championship behind him, played a waiting game in the 16-lap race before moving from third to the top position with two laps to go for the chequered flag.

He finished first ahead of Malaysian Md Zaqhwan Zaidi and 19-year old Japan rider Taiga Hada, representing the Idemitsu Honda Racing India team.

West had earlier in the day set a record for the fastest qualifying lap of 01:40.585 for the pole position.

"It was a very difficult race. It took me a few laps to get used to the conditions due to the drizzle before we started. But as the race progressed, I was able to generate more power and then took my opportunities to pass the riders in front," West said after the win.

The Idemitsu Honda Racing India team had another reason to cheer as its rider in the Asia Production 250cc class, Rajiv Sethu, 20, finished 13th in a grid of 24 for his first points of the season.

However, compatriot and team-mate Anish Shetty crashed in the eighth of the 12-lap race that Indonesia's Rheza Danica Ahrens won for his fifth consecutive success in the class.

In a thrilling finish in the Underbone 150cc race, Ahmed Fazli Sham led a 1-2 for Malaysia as he snatched a last-gasp win over Md Helmi Azman with Thailand's Peerapong Luiboonpeng completing the podium.

In the Asia Production 250cc race, Shetty crashed in the eighth lap when he high-sided.

"There was an issue regarding the suspension and also my being too aggressive on the throttle which led to the crash. I damaged the left toe which is swollen, but I should be fine for tomorrow's second race," said Shetty who is in his maiden ARRC season.

The two other races scheduled for the day the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (CBR 250) organised by MMSC and TVS One-Make Championship (Apache RR310) could not be run today following a heavy downpour soon after the 600cc race.

The results (Provisional): SuperSport 600 (Race-1, 16 laps): 1. Anthony West (Australia, Webike Ikazuchi, Yamaha) (27mins, 35.304secs); 2. Md Zaqhwan Zaidi (Malaysia, Musashi Boon Siew Honda) (27:35.629); 3. Taiga Hada (Japan, Idemitsu Honda Racing India) (27:36.885).

Asia Production 250 (Race-1, 12 laps): 1. Rheza Danica Ahrens (Indonesia, Astra Honda) (21:53.4); 2. Mario Suryo Aji (Indonesia, Astra Honda) (21:53.5); 3. Reynaldo Chrisantho (Indonesia, ONEXOX TKK Yamaha) (22:01.9).

Underbone 150 (Race-1, 10 laps): 1. Ahmed Fazli Sham (Onexox TKKR Racing Team, Malaysia) (19:02.205); 2. Md. Helmi Azman (SCK Rapido Hi Rev Honda Racing team, Malaysia) (19:02.460); 3. Peerapong Luiboonpeng (Team One For All, Thailand) (19:02.502)