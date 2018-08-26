Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Former Bengal captain Gopal Bose passes away

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
47   //    26 Aug 2018, 14:27 IST

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Former Bengal cricket captain Gopal Bose died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Birmingham hospital today.

He was 71 and is survived by his wife and son Arijit.

An opening batsman, Bose had scored 3757 runs in 78 first-class games with eight hundreds and 17 fifties. He also took 72 wickets with his handy off-breaks including one five-wicket haul.

He was the first cricketer from Bengal to play an ODI against England in 1974, which was incidentally only the second ODI that India played.

Interestingly, Bose was the manager of the Virat Kohli-led India U-19 team that won the colts World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in 2008.

After a prolific 1973-74 season, during which he scored a big hundred for Rest of India in the Irani Cup, Bose was included for India's unofficial tour of Sri Lanka, where he scored a hundred and shared a 194-run opening stand with Sunil Gavaskar.

He was picked for India's 1974 tour to England and his struggles against the moving delivery meant that he didn't play a Test match on that tour.

He was also picked in the squad for a 1975 Test match against the West Indies in Chennai when Gavaskar was injured but the erstwhile selection committee decided to promote Eknath Solkar as Farokh Engineer's opening partner. Bose never got a call-up after that.

However, he made a name for himself as one of the most respected coaches in Bengal with sharp insight. Some of the Bengal stars of later years like Ranadeb Bose, Devang Gandhi, and Avishek Jhunjhunwala learnt their cricket under Bose's tutelage.

There was a popular saying in the late 80's and early 90's that "it can't be that you are a resident of South Kolkata and you have not learnt your cricket under Gopal da".

Known to speak his mind, Bose was never a favourite with the establishment in Bengal cricket. It was only after Sourav Ganguly became the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal that he was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Lost a very dear person today ..luckily he was with his entire family in Birmingham ..will miss him ..may his soul rest in peace," former India captain Sourav Ganguly wrote on his twitter page.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "Saddened at the passing away of Gopal Bose, former India cricketer, shining star of Bengal cricket for many years and captain. My condolences to his family, admirers and friends in the sports fraternity."

The likes of Manoj Tiwary and Wriddhiman Saha also expressed their condolences

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Former India captain Ajit Wadekar passes away
RELATED STORY
Remembering Ajit Wadekar, the captain
RELATED STORY
5 Top Batsmen who never scored an away Test hundred
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: Cricket Fraternity mourns the passing of...
RELATED STORY
Trend Breakers- 5 bowlers who did well Away but struggled...
RELATED STORY
Gopal puts Bangalore in a spin as Rajasthan Royals stay...
RELATED STORY
11 greatest Test captains
RELATED STORY
India's top 5 Test captains of all time
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli overtakes Ganguly for most Test runs...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 batsmen with the most Test hundreds as captain
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us