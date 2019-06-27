×
Former England opener Trescothick to retire

Omnisport
NEWS
News
73   //    27 Jun 2019, 19:38 IST
Marcus Trescothick - cropped
Marcus Trescothick

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick has announced he will retire at the end of this season.

The Somerset batsman, 43, confirmed on Thursday that the 2019 campaign will be his 27th and final season as a professional.

Trescothick captained England in two Tests and 10 ODIs and was a regular at the top of the order between 2000 and 2006, starring in the Ashes-winning team in 2005.

The left-handed opener made a career-high 219 against South Africa at the Oval in September 2003 and scored 14 hundreds and 29 half-centuries in 76 Tests.

A stress-related illness meant Trescothick retired from international cricket in 2008, two years after his last England appearance, though he continued to play domestic cricket for Somerset, for whom he has scored 19,654 first-class runs at an average of 41.11.

"Twenty-seven years is a long time, but it's gone incredibly quickly," Trescothick said in quotes published on Somerset's website.

"I consider myself very fortunate to have had the opportunity to do something that I love for that length of time, and I'm extremely grateful for all the support that I've received throughout this remarkable journey."

Fetching more content...
