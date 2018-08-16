Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Former India captain Ajit Wadekar no more

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
19   //    16 Aug 2018, 00:07 IST

(Eds: Updating with hospital statement, inputs on Wadekar's career)

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) Former cricket captain Ajit Wadekar, who led India to their first overseas Test wins in England and the West Indies, passed away today after prolonged illness.

He was 77.

Wadekar is survived by his wife Rekha, two sons and a daughter.

He was brought to a hospital in South Mumbai today where he was declared dead on arrival.

"He had been critically unwell for sometime and was seeking treatment for the same," read the statement from the Jaslok Hospital.

The aggressive batsman was a trailblazer in Indian cricket despite a mere 37 Test appearances, leading India to triumphs in England and the West Indies in 1971.

Wadekar scored 2,113 runs in his Test career, including one hundred, and was also the country's first ODI captain. He appeared in just two matches, though.

India lost both those ODIs against England, which prompted Wadekar to retire from the international cricket in 1974.

The Mumbaikar went on to serve as India's manager in the '90s during Mohammed Azharuddin's captaincy. In his tenure as manager, India had finished semifinalists at the 1996 World Cup.

He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well. Wadekar is the only cricketer apart from Lala Amarnath and Chandu Borde to have served as captain, manager, and selector in Indian cricket.

But the feat that made him an icon was the Test wins in the West Indies and England.

In a side that included the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, G Viswanath and Bishan Singh Bedi, Wadekar took over the captaincy from M A K Pataudi in 1971.

And he immediately went on to etch his name in history books with India's Test triumphs in England and the West Indies.

Wadekar's first-class debut was in 1958 but he could make it to the India team only in 1966 and went on to earn the reputation of being an aggressive number three batsman

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Former India captain Ajit Wadekar passes away
RELATED STORY
Boom or bust? Examining the performances of 5 former...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian captains who never lost a Test series in England
RELATED STORY
5 most thrilling matches India have ever played
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
5 Indian coaches and their most famous proteges
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
5 best Test centuries at Lord's by Indian batsmen 
RELATED STORY
7 players you wouldn't believe are test centurions
RELATED STORY
3 Iconic Test innings overseas by an Indian captain
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
| Today
HAM 133/7 (20.0 ov)
SRY 136/3 (17.3 ov)
Surrey win by 7 wickets
HAM VS SRY live score
| Today
LAN 102/10 (19.0 ov)
WAR 105/3 (14.1 ov)
Birmingham Bears win by 7 wickets
LAN VS WAR live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 8 | Today, 11:00 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
JTA VS KIT preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us