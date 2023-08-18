"From Hobart to Edgbaston to MCG, Virat Kohli made us fall in love with Cricket"- Fans react as Kohli completes 15 years in international cricket

Today marks the 15th anniversary of Virat Kohli's international cricket debut. He played his first match for India on the same day back in 2008, an ODI match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

Opening the batting in that match, Kohli scored only 12 runs. However, he adapted himself to the demands of international cricket swiftly and went on to dominate all three formats over the next decade.

ODI format has remained his fortress since his debut as he amassed 12898 runs so far across 275 matches at an astonishing average of 57.32, including 46 centuries and 65 half-centuries.

In Test cricket, Virat Kohli scored 8676 runs at an average of 49.29, with 29 centuries, and also made an everlasting impact as a captain by leading India to memorable victories in overseas Tests.

The 34-year-old has also enjoyed a fruitful run in the shortest format as he hit 4008 runs in 115 T20Is at an exceptional average of 52.73, including a solitary century and 37 fifties. Courtesy of his consistent performances across formats for a long period, Kohli established himself as the premiere batter of this generation.

Fans showered their love on Virat Kohli on the occasion of his 15th anniversary in International cricket. They paid tributes to his stellar achievements so far through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

He’s an incredible character, very intense on the cricket field: AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli

Former South Africa and RCB batter AB de Villiers recently shed light on Virat Kohli's passionate character on the cricket field and revealed that he always tried to calm him down. During a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said:

“He’s an incredible character, very intense on the cricket field. Throughout my whole IPL career, I have tried to calm him down. You can ask him; he’ll vouch for me. I’ve always tried to tell him, ‘Virat relax. It’s okay, everything is fine.

He continued:

“Sometimes he needs to calm down and he’s been doing that of late. I am seen him really relaxed in taking on more of a senior role in the team and sort of doing the whole meditation kind of role. If Virat does that a bit more, India might have a very good chance in this World Cup to bring that trophy home.

What is your favorite moment from Virat Kohli's 15-year international cricket journey so far? Sound off in the comments section.