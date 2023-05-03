"Gabba repeat loading"- Twitter reacts as 7 Indian players face fitness issues ahead of WTC Final

Team India selectors have named a strong squad for the WTC final, but it looks like the BCCI may have to make some last-minute changes owing to the injuries some of the squad members suffered recently.

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were already ruled out of the World Test Championship Final, while Shreyas Iyer's back surgery has ruled him out of the big game as well. KL Rahul suffered an injury while fielding for the Lucknow Super Giants in a recent IPL 2023 game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jaydev Unadkat was also injured before the game against RCB while bowling in the nets. Besides, Kolkata Knight Riders players Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav are also not 100% fit right now.

Indian fans are concerned lby the growing list of injured players before the WTC final. While some felt that these injuries would negatively impact India's chances of winning the match against Australia, others recalled how India defeated Australia at the Gabba despite a majority of the players in the team being inexperienced.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions to the growing list of injured players in Team India:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra India's WTC Final injury list:



Jasprit Bumrah - Ruled out.

Rishabh Pant - Ruled out.

Shreyas Iyer - Ruled out.



KL Rahul - Doubtful.

Jaydev Unadkat - Doubtful.



Shardul Thakur - Not 100% fit.

Umesh Yadav - Not 100% fit. India's WTC Final injury list:Jasprit Bumrah - Ruled out.Rishabh Pant - Ruled out.Shreyas Iyer - Ruled out. KL Rahul - Doubtful.Jaydev Unadkat - Doubtful.Shardul Thakur - Not 100% fit.Umesh Yadav - Not 100% fit. https://t.co/iEM1xTRLRj

India First @sharimohan121 @ydvabhishek31 Let’s do a Gabba again remember it was the same No Bumrah, Shami, Virat or Umesh we won with Nattu, Siraj and Shardul sharing the attack @ydvabhishek31 Let’s do a Gabba again remember it was the same No Bumrah, Shami, Virat or Umesh we won with Nattu, Siraj and Shardul sharing the attack

Kesarali Jindunnavar @KesarAli1 @mufaddal_vohra With that now it’s better to go for Ishant as 3rd seamer and hardik as 4th seamer as it’s just a one off. And also Hardik can bat and the way he is bowling like 140+ it will be helpful. Shami,Siraj, Ishant and hardik along with jaddu will still be best bowling attack IMO. @mufaddal_vohra With that now it’s better to go for Ishant as 3rd seamer and hardik as 4th seamer as it’s just a one off. And also Hardik can bat and the way he is bowling like 140+ it will be helpful. Shami,Siraj, Ishant and hardik along with jaddu will still be best bowling attack IMO.

Dhaval Patel @CricCrazy0 @mufaddal_vohra Shami Siraj and Ishant/Thakur (if fit) will be our 3 pacers then @mufaddal_vohra Shami Siraj and Ishant/Thakur (if fit) will be our 3 pacers then

[email protected] @AbhisekBChoudh2 @mufaddal_vohra I would definitely back Ishant over young lads in these conditions because England pitches has become flat over the time . You can't just rely on pace . So Ishant,Shami,Siraj trio would be good team . @mufaddal_vohra I would definitely back Ishant over young lads in these conditions because England pitches has become flat over the time . You can't just rely on pace . So Ishant,Shami,Siraj trio would be good team .

India will take on Australia in the WTC final next month

Team India recently became the new number one team in the ICC Test Rankings, overtaking Australia. The two nations will cross swords in the final of the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship next month. The match will take place in Southampton from June 7.

Here is the complete Indian squad for the WTC Final 2023 against the Australian cricket team:

Team India's Squad for World Test Championship Final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat.

