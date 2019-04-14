Ganguly best captain, Dhoni & Kohli come next: Sehwag

Pune: Former cricketer Virender Sehwag at the launch of Sourav Ganguly's autobiography 'A Century is not Enough' in New Delhi, on April 30, 2018. (Photo: Bidesh Manna/IANS)

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Former swashbuckling Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Sunday said Sourav Ganguly was the best captain he played under, followed by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Speaking of the skill of a true leader, Sehwag said it's knowing how to get the best from the team. The manner in which Ganguly built his side after the match-fixing controversy was a true reflection of his leadership qualities, he said.

"This, I feel genuinely, is a talent very few people had in the Indian cricket team. Sourav was one such great captain who built a good team after the match-fixing controversy. It was the team that went on to win matches," Sehwag said at the Times Network Leadership Summit.

On his experience of playing under other captains like Dhoni and Kohli, Sehwag said he would still rate Sourav as the best, followed by the two. "When you have a new team, in-experienced players, leadership matters the most," Sehwag said.

On the much awaited India-Pakistan clash at the upcoming World Cup, starting on May 30 in England and Wales, Sehwag said a contest between the arch-rivals is nothing less than a war and India should win it.

"We should do whatever is good for the country. When India and Pakistan play, it's nothing less than a war. We should win the war, not lose it," the 40-year-old remarked.