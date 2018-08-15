Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gary Stead named New Zealand cricket coach

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
65   //    15 Aug 2018, 09:45 IST

Wellington, Aug 15 (AFP) New Zealand Cricket appointed former Test batsman Gary Stead as the new Black Caps coach today, with pundits describing him as a steady pair of hands to replace predecessor Mike Hesson.

Stead, 46, was a journeyman opening bat, playing just five Tests in 1999 before being dropped.

But he has excelled as a coach, guiding Canterbury to domestic titles in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Stead said he wanted to continue the improvement New Zealand had shown under Hesson.

"This is a well-established and high-performing Black Caps side with an excellent captain in Kane Williamson and a real desire to win series and titles," he said.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be part of that. I can't wait to get started." Former batsman Peter Fulton said Stead would build on Hesson's legacy.

"He'll be very well organised, a lot of detail and a really good thinker about the game," he told Radio Sport.

"New Zealand Cricket have made it pretty obvious they were keen for someone who's going to come in and not rock the boat too much."

Hesson announced his departure in June, even though he had a year left on his contract, saying he had run out of steam and wanted to spend more time with his family.

He oversaw improvements in all formats of the game, but the highlight of his six-year tenure was New Zealand's appearance in the final of the 2015 World Cup

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Stead succeeds Hesson as New Zealand coach
RELATED STORY
5 biggest controversies in New Zealand cricket
RELATED STORY
Mike Hesson quits as New Zealand cricket coach
RELATED STORY
5 things New Zealand achieved under Mike Hesson
RELATED STORY
5 famous coach-captain relationships in cricket
RELATED STORY
England batsman Gary Ballance takes indefinite break from...
RELATED STORY
Cricket at its Home: Top 5 Test-match victories at...
RELATED STORY
5 worst defeats for New Zealand in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Cricketers who played for two different countries
RELATED STORY
10 stars who have faded away from Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us