Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gautam Gambhir will take all key cricketing decisions: DDCA Secy

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
179   //    02 Jul 2018, 17:21 IST

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Cornered during the 17 month regime of Court-appointed administrator Justice Vikramajit Sen, senior opener Gautam Gambhir will be back as "government nominee" in DDCA, informed newly elected secretary Vinod Tihara.

The two-time world champion cricketer was appointed government nominee last year but Justice Sen made it clear that he won't be allowed as long as he remains an active cricketer.

However, after Rajat Sharma panel swept to victory in the DDCA elections, secretary Tihara made it clear that they have grand plans for Gambhir.

"The elected members will look after administrative side but cricketing decisions will be taken by cricketer. Gautam is one of the biggest names in Delhi cricket. It's only natural, he will play a major role. You can put it on record, Gautam will take all policy decisions with regards to cricket," Tihara said during an interaction at the Kotla.

"How can we forget that after the KP Bhaskar incident, he was summoned for a disciplinary hearing and made to sit outside and wait like a criminal. That's not how you treat a celebrated cricketer," the secretary said.

Tihara made it clear that Gambhir's decision will be accorded due respect and it will be him, who would decide on who all will constitute the Cricket Affairs Committtee.

Currently Madan Lal, who lost the presidential elections, is the head of CAC but it is unlikely he will continue.

Incidentally, it was Lal who headed the disciplinary committee, that handed a four match suspended sentence for Gambhir's fracas with coach KP Bhaskar during 2016-17 season.

"We want former players like Mithun Manhas to also get involved in cricketing decisions along with Director of Cricket Sanjay Bhardwaj," Tihara said

Gautam Gambhir takes to Twitter; slams 'certain' DDCA...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: How will Gautam Gambhir fare in his homecoming?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 reasons why Dinesh Karthik will fail to...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Twitter reacts to Gautam Gambhir stepping down...
RELATED STORY
No more an ally; Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir steps down as captain; not as leader
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 reasons why KKR will miss Gautam Gambhir this...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 knocks by Gautam Gambhir
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir dismisses talks of retirement
RELATED STORY
5 instances Gautam Gambhir got involved in an on-field...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us