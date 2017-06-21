Gavaskar bemoans Kumble exit, says players cannot pick coach

India batting great Sunil Gavaskar has warned: "You cannot have a situation where players are dictating to you who the coach should be."

by Omnisport News 21 Jun 2017, 16:11 IST

Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his dismay at Anil Kumble's resignation as India's head coach and warned against the damaging effect of players having too much power.

Kumble's departure from the role was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, with the former leg spinner subsequently citing a breakdown in his relationship with captain Virat Kohli as the reason for his exit.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Kumble wrote: "I was informed ... by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as head coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on."

Although Kohli had previously denied suggestions his relationship with Kumble had deteriorated, reports suggested the skipper was among several players unhappy with the coach's management style.

Iconic ex-India captain Gavaskar told NDTV: "I was saddened [to hear of Kumble's resignation], because Anil has been a wonderful cricketer for India. And as a coach, he's done a tremendous job. For any legend of the game, to have to leave in this kind of manner and for no fault of his own [is sad].

"Sure, he might have been a little bit hard on the players, but who benefited in the end? Indian cricket benefited - not just the players, Indian cricket benefited.

"You cannot have a situation where your players are dictating to you who the coach should be, because the next coach ... he knows that in such a situation, he'd better be on the side of his skipper and the players and kiss their feet and do exactly what they tell him to do.

"[Do] you want somebody to just tell you, 'ok boys, don't practice today because you guys are not feeling well, ok take a holiday, go shopping'? You want that kind of a person? If somebody is a hard taskmaster and he has got you results like Anil Kumble has got over the last year, if any of the players are complaining, I feel those players are the ones who should be left out of the team.

"I think it's sad that someone like Anil Kumble has had to take this step."