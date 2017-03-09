Gavaskar criticises ICC for no action against Smith

by Reuters News 09 Mar 2017, 12:12 IST

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the International Cricket Committee (ICC) for not taking any action against Australia captain Steve Smith over a decision review controversy in this week's Bengaluru test.

Smith admitted to looking towards their dressing room for assistance over whether to ask for a review of the umpire's decision, calling it a "brain fade".

Australia, however, dismissed charges by home captain Virat Kohli that they had repeatedly resorted to the practice in the match which India won by 75 runs to level at 1-1 the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Both the boards issued statements backing their captains and the ICC decided not to level any charge against either Smith or Kohli, whose public outburst could also have been considered a breach of code of conduct.

"It can't be that some countries get favourable treatment and some countries do not get favourable treatment," Gavaskar told NDTV channel.

"Tomorrow, for example, if something similar is done by an Indian player ... he also should not be pulled up at all," said the former opener.

The teams renew their rivalry when the third test gets underway at Ranchi on March 16 and Gavaskar said he expected consistency from the governing body.

"I would actually love to see Virat Kohli, if he is given out ... and he looks at the Indian dressing room, gets some sort of feedback from them... Let's see what the match referee and the ICC decide then," added Gavaskar.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy was named in honour of the 67-year-old, the first batsman to amass 10,000 runs in test cricket, and former Australia captain Allan Border, who was the second.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Nick Mulvenney)