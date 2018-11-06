×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Gavaskar, Manjerekar escape serious accident at Ekana Stadium

PTI
NEWS
News
162   //    06 Nov 2018, 19:53 IST

By Saumojyoti Singha Choudhury

Lucknow, Nov 6 (PTI) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjerekar Tuesday escaped unhurt after one of the glass doors of the commentary box at the newly-built Ekana Stadium lay shattered just as the duo was entering the enclosure.

The Ekana Stadium, which was renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth earlier in the day, made its debut as international cricket venue on Tuesday.

Both the former cricketers were lucky to return unscratched.

"One of the glass doors just crumbled like a pack of cards but luckily no one sustained any injuries. All are safe," Manjrekar later said.

It could have been even worse as mismanagement and chaos ruled the roost during international cricket's return to the 'City of Nawabs' after a hiatus of 24 years.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium is a private property situated inside the Ekana Sportz City, being developed in the outskirts of the state capital

Inexperience on the part of the organisers was at the forefront, the worst sufferer being the mediapersons, who were there to cover the match.

The media box is a swanky one but erratic internet and power connection, coupled with frequent power cuts caused a lot of inconvenience.

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) officials looked helpless as the stadium is a private property.

The 50,000 capacity stadium, however, was packed to capacity

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
History of International Cricket in Lucknow
RELATED STORY
3 splendid batting efforts that changed the course of...
RELATED STORY
4 times India nearly won a Test Series in Australia 
RELATED STORY
A unique record of Sunil Gavaskar which is yet to be broken
RELATED STORY
"Virat Kohli needs MS Dhoni," says Sunil Gavaskar
RELATED STORY
Lucknow to host first international match during West...
RELATED STORY
From Gavaskar to Tendulkar, Mumbai is India's perennial...
RELATED STORY
Indian batsmen who could have scored a triple century
RELATED STORY
4 Batsmen who scored a double century and a century in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Tips
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us