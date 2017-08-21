Gayle and Samuels return to West Indies ODI squad

Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels are back in the West Indies ODI squad for September's five-match series against England.

Chris Gayle is in line to play his first one-day international for more than two years after being named in the West Indies squad to face England next month.

Gayle has not played an ODI for his country since their heavy defeat to New Zealand in the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup, instead opting to focus on his lucrative career as one of the world's most in-demand T20 players.

The powerful opener featured in a one-off Twenty20 International against India in Kingston last month and his ODI return comes as West Indies build towards the 2019 World Cup amid an ongoing selection row that has disrupted the team in all three formats.

Also returning to the West Indies squad is Marlon Samuels, who last played an ODI in October 2016 and will have the chance to resume his fiery long-running feud with England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Experienced pace bowler Jerome Taylor is also back having last played ODI cricket 14 months ago.

However, Sunil Narine and Darren Bravo - the latter in international exile since being dropped for calling Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive Dave Cameron a "big idiot" on social media - elected not to join the squad.

Dwayne Bravo is not fit enough to travel, although CWI suggested the trio could all be in line for recalls ahead of the next World Cup.

"The panel welcomes back Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, who will both add value to our batting and help with the nurturing of the young batsmen in the team," Courtney Browne, CWI chairman of selection, said.

"Both Sunil Narine and Darren Bravo have declined to be considered for ODIs in England. Narine has however confirmed his desire to play 50-over cricket again but has asked to play in our Regional Super50 before he is considered and Darren said he was not available for selection. Dwayne Bravo said he is still not 100 per cent fit, but is looking at a possible return to international cricket next year."

West Indies will face Ireland in a warm-up match in Stormont on September 13 before the first match of a five-ODI series against England is held at Old Trafford six days later.

West Indies squad in full: Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Miguel Cummins, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder (c), Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams.