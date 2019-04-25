×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gayle & Russell headline Windies World Cup squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
88   //    25 Apr 2019, 00:12 IST
chrisgayle - Cropped
Chris Gayle in action for West Indies

Veteran West Indies opener Chris Gayle is set to play at a fifth Cricket World Cup after being named in his side's 15-man squad.

Gayle, 39, is 253 runs short of surpassing Brian Lara as the Windies' leading batsman in ODI cricket ahead of the tournament in England and Wales.

He is by far the oldest member of the Windies group that will be led by captain Jason Holder and includes Andre Russell, despite the IPL star playing only a sole one-day international since 2015.

Meanwhile, Evin Lewis, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel are all involved, but there is no room for either Sunil Narine or Alzarri Joseph in the squad due to their respective finger and shoulder injuries.

Kieron Pollard and Marlon Samuels have also missed out.

Chairman of the selection panel Robert Haynes explained that, in Roach and Gabriel, the Windies feel they have bowlers suited to the conditions they might face.

"We are excited about the pace attack led by Kemar and Shannon," he said. "We are confident that any bowling combination we put on the park is capable of providing a serious challenge to the opposition in any conditions.

"It will be a long tournament and it will be important for the bowling attack to stay fit and healthy for us to remain competitive and make a strong push to win the World Cup."

Advertisement

 

West Indies squad in full: Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer.

 

Advertisement
West Indies announce 15-man squad for the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Russell out as Holder captains Windies for T20s
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Windies could be a force to reckon with in the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Strongest Windies Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Windies vs England 2019: Resurgent Windies cause a serious dent in England’s World Cup plans
RELATED STORY
Windies team for World Cup should be Andre Russell plus any 10 players, says Brian Lara
RELATED STORY
Windies star Gayle to retire from ODIs after World Cup
RELATED STORY
Universe T20 Boss Chris Gayle cements his place as Windies' ODI batting great
RELATED STORY
Windies vs England 2019 ODI: England assert their dominance despite a ferocious Gayle Storm
RELATED STORY
"I have learned a lot from Chris Gayle," says Andre Russell
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 42 | Today
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 41 | Yesterday
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us