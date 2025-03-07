GG vs DC, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Gujarat Giants (GG) will play their seventh game of WPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Lucknow on Friday, March 7. It is the second game for the Giants in the Lucknow leg. A few days ago, GG crushed home team UP Warriorz at this venue.

While GG will try to replicate that performance against Delhi Capitals, the Delhi-based franchise will try to inch a step closer to the WPL 2025 final by registering their sixth win of the tournament. DC have already qualified for the playoffs, and their next target will be to finish first on the points table.

Before the match between GG and DC gets underway, here's a look at a short preview of this WPL 2025 fixture.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 17, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Friday, March 7, 2025, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women pitch report

The pitch report will be live from Lucknow just before the two captains come out for the toss. Generally, Lucknow has offered a decent batting wicket, with batters enjoying themselves in the middle.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women weather forecast

A clear night sky is expected for the battle between the Giants and the Capitals in Lucknow. The predicted temperature is around 18 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels likely to stay around 56%.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women probable XIs

Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ash Gardner (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Bharati Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh and Priya Mishra.

Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani and Shree Charani.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports, Sports18.

