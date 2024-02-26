GG vs MI, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians notched up their second victory in WPL 2024 earlier tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The defending champions overcame a challenge from the Gujarat Giants to move up to the pole position in the Women's Premier League points table.

All-rounder Amelia Kerr was the architect of the Mumbai Indians' win over the Gujarat Giants. She took a four-wicket haul in the first innings and followed it up with a 25-ball 31 to set up MI's five-wicket victory in Bengaluru.

This victory helped Mumbai Indians complete a hat-trick of wins against the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League. MI beat GG twice in their two encounters of WPL 2023. Here's an in-depth look at the most recent encounter of the WPL 2024 franchises owned by Ambani and Adani.

List of all award winners in GG vs MI match, WPL 2024

Amelia Kerr won the Player of the Match award for her spectacular all-round show against the Gujarat Giants. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder accounted for the wickets of Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar and Lea Tahuhu and helped her team restrict the opposition to 126/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, Mumbai Indians reached 129/5 in 18.1 overs. Kerr played a big role in the second innings, stitching up a 66-run fourth-wicket partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. On that note, here is the full list of award winners in the GG vs MI match:

Player of the Match: Amelia Kerr (4/17 & 31 off 25)

Electric Striker of the Match: Tanuja Kanwar (Strike rate of 133.33)

Most sixes in the Match: Harmanpreet Kaur (1 six)

GG vs MI WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

Gujarat Giants lost wickets at regular intervals and failed to build partnerships after Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and put them to bat first. Number nine batter Tanuja Kanwar was the top-scorer for GG with a 21-ball 28. Amelia Kerr bagged four wickets for MI, while Shabnim Ismail dismissed three GG batters.

Chasing 127 for a win, Mumbai Indians lost three wickets before touching the 50-run mark. However, a 66-run stand between Kerr and Kaur ensured that Gujarat Giants had no chance of winning the game. Eventually, MI won by five wickets with 11 balls to spare.

GG vs MI, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women game

The match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians was not a close encounter like the first two WPL 2024 matches, but it entertained the fans on a Super Sunday. Here's a look at the top records and statistics to emerge from the third match of WPL 2024:

Kathryn Bryce became the first Scottish player to participate in a Women's Premier League match. Gujarat Giants named her in their playing XI today, and she scored 25 runs and took one wicket. Tanuja Kanwar became the first batter in WPL history to end the innings as the top-scorer after coming out to bat at number nine. She scored 28 runs off 21 balls, including four fours.

