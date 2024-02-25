GG vs MI, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play their second WPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Giants tonight (February 25) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The Mumbai Indians started the new season on a winning note against the Delhi Capitals on Friday. Sajeevan Sajana's last-ball six helped the Mumbai-based franchise register a four-wicket win against the Capitals.

The Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, will play their first match of WPL 2024 tonight. The Giants suffered two big defeats in their two meetings against the Mumbai Indians last season. MI will be keen to maintain that dominance this year.

Before the GG vs MI match starts, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, match prediction and live-streaming details for this WPL 2024 fixture:

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 3, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: February 25, 2024, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Pitch Report

The Bengaluru wicket has produced a couple of nail-biting encounters thus far this season. Expect a similar pitch tonight at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the batters having a field day at the office.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain during the match hours in Bengaluru tonight. The skies will be clear with periodic clouds, with the temperature expected to be in the range of 24 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels will hover around 73%.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Probable XIs

GG Women

Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (c and wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh and Shabnam Shakil.

MI Women

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, SB Keerthana and Saika Ishaque.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians bulldozed the Gujarat Giants twice in the previous edition of the Women's Premier League. Considering how MI outplayed the Giants in WPL 2023, the Mumbai-based franchise will start as the favorites to win tonight. Fans can expect a closer contest tonight, but Mumbai should take the two points home.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Live-Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2

Live Streaming: JioCinema

