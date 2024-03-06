GG vs RCB, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match No. 13 of WPL 2024 later tonight. It will be the first game of the Delhi leg for both franchises in this year's Women's Premier League (WPL).

Gujarat Giants will aim to make a fresh start to their season, having lost all of their matches in the Bengaluru leg. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to continue their winning momentum and rise higher in the standings with another win over GG in WPL 2024.

Ahead of the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction, probable XIs, and live streaming details for this WPL 2024 fixture.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Match 13, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 6, Wednesday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Pitch Report

The GG vs RCB match's pitch report will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss. Over 350 runs were scored in last night's clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Fans should expect a batter-friendly surface in Delhi tonight.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Weather Forecast

The temperature will hover around 18 degrees Celsius in Delhi tonight. There is no chance of rain, while the humidity levels will be approximately 52 percent. Expect a full 20-over-a-side contest between GG and RCB tonight.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Probable XIs

GG Women

Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (c and wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sayali Satghare, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh and Tanuja Kanwar.

RCB Women

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Richa Ghosh (WK), Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Georgia Wareham, Sobhana Asha and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore have defeated Gujarat Giants once in WPL 2024 before. Considering how the two teams have performed overall this season, RCB will start as the overwhelming favorites.

While RCB fired on all cylinders in their previous match, GG are still struggling to finalize their team combination. Unless GG produce an extraordinary performance, RCB should walk away with two points from this contest.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 (Hindi).

Live streaming: JioCinema.

