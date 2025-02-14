GG vs RCB, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of WPL 2025 on February 14. The match will take place at Baroda's BCA Stadium.

It will be the first time that Baroda hosts a Women's Premier League match. Previously, the WPL matches took place only in Maharashtra, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants will have home advantage for the first time in the tournament's history and will be keen to begin on a winning note. Ahead of the season opener, here's a quick preview of this WPL 2025 fixture.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women match details

Match: Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, Match 1, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: February 14, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Baroda.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women pitch report

Baroda recently played host to the Indian women's cricket team's home matches. The games were high-scoring, which is why fans can expect a batting-friendly surface. Anything above 150 should be a good score.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women weather forecast

A clear night sky is expected for this WPL fixture. The temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels at 36%. There is no chance of rain.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women probable XIs

Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Shakil and Mannat Kashyap.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur, Ekta Bisht and Jagravi Pawar.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women match prediction

Although RCB are the defending champions, they will not be the favorites to win this WPL 2025 game. The reason behind this is that Sophie Devine, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Molineux and Kate Cross are unavailable.

Even Shreyanka Patil is doubtful to feature in the first XI. Hence, Gujarat Giants will have the upper hand going into the fixture.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win WPL 2025 opener.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi.

