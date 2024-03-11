GG vs UPW, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

WPL 2024 action continued in Delhi earlier tonight (March 11) as the Gujarat Giants locked horns with the UP Warriorz. It was a do-or-die game for the Giants, and they kept themselves alive in the race to the playoffs by registering an eight-run victory.

Shabnam Shakil was the architect of the Gujarat Giants' win against the UP Warriorz. She bowled an impressive spell of 3/11 to help the Giants defend a 153-run target against the Warriorz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Now that the contest between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz is in the history books, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and stats from this WPL 2024 encounter.

List of all award winners in MI vs GG match, WPL 2024

Fast bowler Shabnam Shakil took the Player of the Match award for her three-wicket haul. She provided an excellent start to the Gujarat Giants by dismissing Alyssa Healy and Chamari Atapaththu in the first over itself. In the seventh over, she scalped the crucial wicket of Shweta Sehrawat.

Gujarat Giants all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner won the Electric Striker of the Match award for her strike rate of 150, scoring 15 runs off 10 balls. Deepti Sharma fought like a lone warrior for the UP Warriorz, scoring 88 runs off 60 balls. She hit four sixes and won the Most Sixes award for her maximums.

Player of the Match: Shabnam Shakil (3/11).

Electric Striker of the Match: Ashleigh Gardner (Strike rate of 150)

Most Sixes in the Match: Deepti Sharma (4 sixes)

GG vs UPW 2024 Match Scorecard

Gujarat Giants opted to bat first after winning the toss. Skipper Beth Mooney continued her tremendous form in the Delhi leg of WPL 2024. She opened the batting for the Giants and remained unbeaten on 74 at the end of the 20th over. She smashed 10 fours and a six to help the Giants reach 152/8 in their 20 overs.

Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers for the UP Warriorz. She scalped three wickets in her four overs while conceding 38 runs. Deepti Sharma supported her with a fine spell of 2/22 in four overs.

In reply, UP Warriorz collapsed to 35/5 in seven overs. Sharma rebuilt the innings with Poonam Khemnar. The duo added 109 runs for the sixth wicket, but their efforts ended in a losing cause as the Gujarat Giants recorded an eight-run victory. Sharma remained not out on 88, while Khemnar scored a run-a-ball 36.

GG vs UPW, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women game

Fans witnessed an entertaining game in WPL 2024 earlier tonight. Here's a list of some stats and records emerging from the GG vs UPW clash:

Deepti Sharma scored 88 runs off 60 balls. It is the highest individual score in a losing cause by an Indian in a WPL match. The overall record belongs to UPW's Tahlia McGrath, who scored 90 in a losing cause against Delhi Capitals last season. Deepti Sharma and Poonam Khemnar set a new record for the highest 6th wicket partnership in WPL history. They added 109 runs for the sixth wicket tonight.

