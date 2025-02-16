GG vs UPW, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Gujarat Giants will take on UP Warriorz in the third match of WPL 2025 on Sunday, February 16, in Baroda. It is the second game of the new season for the Giants, while the Warriorz will play their first match.

The Giants started their campaign against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on February 14. Despite scoring more than 200 runs, the Gujarat-based franchise suffered a defeat.

UP Warriorz, meanwhile, will want to kick-start their season on a positive note. Before the contest gets underway, here's a quick preview.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women, Match 3, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: February 16, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Baroda.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women pitch report

The pitch in Baroda has been phenomenal for batting. Teams batting second have won both the matches played thus far in the competition, which is why the captain winning the toss will most likely opt to field.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women weather forecast

No rainfall is predicted during the match hours in Baroda. A clear night sky is expected for the Super Sunday clash, with the temperature expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels should be in the range of 52%.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women probable XIs

Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare and Priya Mishra.

UP Warriorz

Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women match prediction

Gujarat Giants made too many errors while fielding in their WPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. If they repeat the same mistakes, it will be difficult for them to stop the UP Warriorz. However, considering that the Warriorz are without Alyssa Healy, the Giants will have a slight upper hand.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win this WPL 2025 match.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi.

