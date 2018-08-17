Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Giants medical team discovered tumour in Brittan Golden's mouth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Aug 2018
Brittan-Golden-08162018-usnews-getty-ftr
Brittan Golden

Wide receiver Brittan Golden revealed that doctors found a tumour in his mouth during a physical while working out with the New York Giants earlier this off-season.

During an appearance on Kenny and Crash on Fox Sports 910 in Phoenix, Golden gave praise to the Giants medical staff that made the discovery.

"They probably had the most extensive physical that I've ever been through in my life, which is a good thing," Golden said of the Giants.

"The workout went well, but their doctor found a small tumour in my mouth."

Golden, who spent the last five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, said New York's staff set him up with doctors in Houston to have a biopsy.

"The good news was it is a benign tumor, so it's not cancerous, which is the greatest thing in the world," Golden said.

"The really bad news is that I'm gonna have to have surgery, probably we're gonna have to do it next week. That way the sooner the better, so at most I think I'll be out for like four to six weeks."

Golden is coming off a 2017-18 campaign cut short after he broke his arm.

He was placed on the injured reserve list last December, remains a free agent and said he has worked out with a few teams this off-season.

Omnisport
NEWS
