Global T20 Canada 2023: Match 3, Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers will lock horns in the third game of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Friday, July 21 (Saturday, July 22), at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will play host to this match.

The Jaguars, led by Alex Hales, have a strong squad for the tournament. Hales himself is a globetrotter in T20 cricket. Last year, the right-handed batter also played a key role in the T20 World Cup on Australian soil.

Litton Das has been a consistent performer for Bangladesh, and his role is going to hold importance. The onus will also be on the likes of Matthew Forde, Ben Cutting and Iftikhar Ahmed to deliver.

The Tigers will be captained by Shakib Al Hasan, who's among the best all-round players around. Recently, he became the first Bangladesh captain to win three consecutive T20I series.

Chris Lynn and Muhammad Waseem form a lethal opening pair. Carlos Brathwaite, Sherfane Rutherford and Dipendra Singh Airee also bring in plenty of experience for the Tigers.

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Match Details

Match: Jaguars vs Tigers, Match 3, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 21, 2023, Friday, 08.30 pm local time (Saturday, July 22, 01:00 am in India)

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario is an excellent one for batting, but the Panthers failed to put up a big score. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Weather Forecast

There's a 40-50 percent chance of rain. The temperature will likely be around 25 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Probable XIs

Jaguars

Alex Hales (C), Litton Das (wk), Jatinder Singh, Iftikhar Ahmed, Matthew Forde, Ben Cutting, Ayaan Khan, Bernard Scholtz, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dilon Heyliger, Sunny Matahru/Sheel Patel

Tigers

Chris Lynn, Muhammad Waseem, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Dipendra Singh Airee, Carlos Brathwaite, Ayaan Afzal Khan, Srimantha Wijeratne, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Abbas Afridi, Akif Raja

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Match Prediction

Both teams are equally matched, and there's not much to separate them. However, the Jaguars have a slightly more experienced bowling than their opponents.

Prediction: Surrey to win

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Fancode

