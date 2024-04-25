Grand Rumble T10 Championship Round 2 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The second round of the Grand Rumble T10 Championship 2024 will start on Saturday, April 27. A total of six teams will compete in 21 matches at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur.

The six teams competing in this tournament are: Pak United CC, Stylop Golden Eagles, KL Stars, MR KB Putrajaya CC, KL Zalmi, and SSF Panthers.

Each team will face the other five teams once in the league stage of the tournament. A total of 10 teams participated in the first round of the Grand Rumble T10 Championship 2024, which was completed in March.

These 10 teams were divided into two groups containing five teams each. Royal Strikers defeated Active in the tournament's final by 24 runs after posting a total of 118 runs for the loss of six wickets on the board.

Pak United CC had won one out of four matches in the first round and finished in fourth place in Group A. Stylop Golden Eagles finished in last position in Group B with one win in four matches.

KL Stars won three out of four games in Group A and were the second-ranked team. MR KB Putrajaya CC were also in Group A and finished in third place with one win in four matches.

KL Zalmi finished in second place in Group B with two wins. SSF Panthers were in last place in Group A with one win in four matches.

Kuala Lumpur, Global Stars, Royal Strikers, and Active CC are the four teams that are not a part of Round 2 from Round 1 of the Grand Rumble T10 Championship 2024.

Grand Rumble T10 Championship Round 2 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, April 27

Match 1 - Pak United CC vs Stylop Golden Eagles, 6:30 AM

Match 2 - KL Stars vs MR KB Putrajaya CC, 08:45 AM

Match 3 - Pak United CC vs KL Zalmi, 11:00 AM

Match 4 - Stylop Golden Eagles vs KL Stars, 1:30 PM

Sunday, April 28

Match 5 - SSF Panthers vs Stylop Golden Eagles, 6:30 AM

Match 6 - SSF Panthers vs Pak United CC, 11:00 AM

Match 7 - MR KB Putrajaya CC vs Stylop Golden Eagles, 01:15 PM

Wednesday, May 1

Match 8 - KL Stars vs Pak United CC, 6:30 AM

Match 9 - KL Zalmi vs Stylop Golden Eagles, 9:00 AM

Match 10 - SSF Panthers vs MR KB Putrajaya CC, 11:15 AM

Match 11 - KL Zalmi vs KL Stars, 1:30 PM

Friday, May 3

Match 12 - KL Zalmi vs SSF Panthers, 6:30 AM

Match 13 - MR KB Putrajaya CC vs Pak United CC, 9:00 AM

Match 14 - KL Stars vs SSF Panthers, 11:15 AM

Match 15 - KL Zalmi vs MR KB Putrajaya CC, 1:30 PM

Saturday, May 4

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 6:30 AM

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 9:00 AM

5/6 Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 11:15 AM

Sunday, May 5

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 6:30 AM

3/4 Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 AM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 1:30 PM

Grand Rumble T10 Championship Round 2 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Grand Rumble T10 Championship Round 2 2024: Full Squads

Pak United CC

Adnan Shehzad, Arshad Mehmood, Ghani Rahman, Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Shafqat Niaz, Sheraz Hameed, Abdullah, Asif Raza Muhammad Ashraf, Atif Shehzad, Muhammad Shahid, Pervaiz Masih, Syed Zaidi, Zohaib Ali, Saad Ali (wk), Aqib Siraj, Bahadar Ali, Fazal Hayat, Kashif Khan, Muhammad Rahman

Stylop Golden Eagles

Ahamed Noordeen, Faisal Yaseen, Mehedi Hassan Modhu, Naeem Jan Shahab, Noor Nasir, Devamullage Perera, Emdadul Hossain, Hasan Mehadi, Jishuvan Ramasundran, Moses Samraj Sundar, Ryan Hasan, Samaun Akanda, Sarosh Khawaja, Selman Faris Keeran, Teja Kanagala, Safikol Islam (wk), Ikshu Sathyanarayana, Khayrul Alam, Noor Ijaz, Rahul Kumar, Thakrim Rahman

KL Stars

Deepak Giri, Lalu Mohato, Nishant Kumar, Senthil Kumar, Srivast Narayan, Anooj Joseph, Mohamed Arief, Saleh Shadman, Santosh Gosavi, Syed Rehmatullah, A R Any (wk), Md Arifur Rahman (wk), Shahul Hameed (wk), Jay Prakash Giri, Rahul Agarwal, Sandeep Tewari, Vijay Mantri

MR KB Putrajaya CC

Abdul Samad Khan, Asmat Ullah, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Khan, Jamsaid Akhter, Raj Kumar Rajindran, Rajat Barik, Sawan Rai, Shahnisha Hussain, Rashid Ali (wk), Raza Ali (wk), Aamir Khan, Arab Shah, Fazal Hakim, Ikramullah Khan, Muhamamd Rahman, Muhammad Adil, Said Ismail Shah, Yasir Ali

KL Zalmi

Ali Murad, Gunasharan Kasalanati, Hamza Javaid, Jamshid Ali, Amjad Aman, Mohsin Zaman, Murad Ali, Peter Issac, Shakeel Ahmed, Zakir Hussain, Kashif Shahzad (wk), Rajesh Geetakrishnan (wk), Kamran Hameed, Naqeeb Ullah, Sai Srinath Karasudula, Sunderamoorthy Raj, Zahid Fazal

SSF Panthers

Aqib Javed, Hasnain Ahmed, Imad Khan, Muhammad Arsalan, Nazmus Sakib, Syed Hamza Mehmood, Tehseen Saif, Arif Ullah, Arslan Shabir, Asad Ali, Daniyal Hashmi, Mohsan Idrees, Muhammad Muneeb, Muhammad Uzair, Shahbaz Ali, Suleman Fazlurhman, Itazaz Hussain (wk), Ziyad Hussain (wk), Md Nahid Akhter, Naveed Ahmed, Umar Daraz

