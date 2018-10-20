×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Shubhankar blazes course with day's best 64, moves up 45 places

PTI
NEWS
News
77   //    20 Oct 2018, 13:36 IST

Jeju Island (South Korea), Oct 20 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma blazed through the first nine in 6-under 30 on way to carding an 8-under 64, leapfrogging 45 places to be T-26 by the third round of THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES here on Saturday.

It was the day's best card and saw Sharma zoom from T-71st to T-26.

Sharma, who shot 74-75 on first two days and was 5-over for 36 holes, is now 3-under for 54 holes but as much as 10 shots behind the leader, Brooks Koepka (67). Koepka, who can become World No. 1 with a win this week, is 13-under 203, while Ian Poulter (68) is tied for second place with second-round leader Scott Piercy (72) with 9-under 207.

The third round sizzler brought a huge smile on Sharma's face.

"Really happy with the way I played today. I knew before starting that I had to go low to have any chance going into the weekend. Even for a good finish I had to go low today.

"I had four birdies in the first five after starting from the tenth. That's always good when you're 4 under after five. Then I made two more on the 17th and the 18th to go out in 6-under. I actually had a great start. Made two-three putts on the front nine (of the course), but still pretty happy with the 8 under."

As for any specific part of the game clicking, Sharma said, "I think everything just kind of turned around for me. Today I was in a better zone today compared to the first two days, I didn't get agitated with myself. I still hit a few bad shots, but I was very, very calm on the course and I think that's what kept me going."

There were six golfers tied for fourth, including Rafa Cabrera Bello (65) and first-round leader Chez Reavie (70). The others were Pat Perez (68), Cameron Smith (67), Jamie Lovemark (68) and Gary Woodland (68).

Current World No. 4 Justin Thomas shot a 71 and is at 1-under, 11 strokes behind Koepka and tied for 43rd

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Brooks Koepka’s road to back to back US Open titles
RELATED STORY
5 players who could win their maiden major championship soon
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about golf's fashion icon,...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
RELATED STORY
6 "path-breakers" in Indian sports
RELATED STORY
Top 11 dumbest things done by athletes off the pitch
RELATED STORY
5 of the most Jobless Jobs in sports
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us