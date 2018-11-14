Group A: Tyagi shines as Railways lead Saurashtra by 130 runs

Rajkot, Nov 14 (PTI) Riding on an unbeaten fifty by young Harsh Tyagi, Railways lead Saurashtra by 130 runs at stumps on the penultimate day of the four-day Ranji Trophy game against hosts Saurashtra Wednesday.

For Railways, Tyagi was impressive in the second outing with his unbeaten innings of 73 in 182-balls.

While all others batters failed, 18-year-old Tyagi kept the score-board ticking.

His knock ensured that Railways managed to get past the 250-run-mark and ended the third day on 278/8.

After opting to bat, Railways were bowled out for 200 in their first outing.

Saurashtra then took a crucial 148-run first-innings lead with Ravindra Jadeja remaining unbeaten on 178 as they posted 348 on the board.

Resuming the day on 344/8, Saurashtra managed to add just four runs.

But their bowlers rose to the occasion in the second innings, grabbing eight wickets and keeping afloat chances of an outright win.

Slow-arm left-arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (4-79) did the bulk of the damage.

Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3 wickets but conceded 104 runs.

Come tomorrow, Saurashtra will aim to scuttle out Railways as quickly as possible and then chase the target.

Brief Scores: At Rajkot: Railways 200 and 278/8 (Harsh Tyagi 73 not out, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4-79) versus Saurashtra 348 all out (Ravindra Jadeja 178 not out, Harsh Tyagi 3-78).

Railways lead by 130 runs.

At Vadodara: Baroda 322 and 367/3 (Vishnu Solanki 156 batting, Kedar Devdhar 91) versus Maharashtra 268 all out.

(Naushad Shaikh 65, Chirag Khurana 56, Swapnil Singh 5-78).

Baroda lead by 421 runs.

At Valsad: Gujarat 538/7 Declared (Dhruv Raval 116 not out, Manprit Juneja 107, Vishal Kushwah 3-92) versus Chhattisgarh 366/7 (Vishal Kushwah 117 batting, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 110, Arzan Nagwasalla 3-66).

Chhattisgarh trail by 172 runs.

At Nagpur: Vidarbha 307 and 72/2 (Ganesh Satish 24 batting, Wasim Jaffer 21 batting) against Karnataka 378 all out (Dega Nischal 113, B R Sharath 103, Aditya Sarvate 5-91).

Vidarbha lead by 1-run