Group A: Tyagi shines as Railways lead Saurashtra by 130 runs

PTI
NEWS
News
11   //    14 Nov 2018, 20:13 IST

Rajkot, Nov 14 (PTI) Riding on an unbeaten fifty by young Harsh Tyagi, Railways lead Saurashtra by 130 runs at stumps on the penultimate day of the four-day Ranji Trophy game against hosts Saurashtra Wednesday.

For Railways, Tyagi was impressive in the second outing with his unbeaten innings of 73 in 182-balls.

While all others batters failed, 18-year-old Tyagi kept the score-board ticking.

His knock ensured that Railways managed to get past the 250-run-mark and ended the third day on 278/8.

After opting to bat, Railways were bowled out for 200 in their first outing.

Saurashtra then took a crucial 148-run first-innings lead with Ravindra Jadeja remaining unbeaten on 178 as they posted 348 on the board.

Resuming the day on 344/8, Saurashtra managed to add just four runs.

But their bowlers rose to the occasion in the second innings, grabbing eight wickets and keeping afloat chances of an outright win.

Slow-arm left-arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (4-79) did the bulk of the damage.

Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3 wickets but conceded 104 runs.

Come tomorrow, Saurashtra will aim to scuttle out Railways as quickly as possible and then chase the target.

Brief Scores: At Rajkot: Railways 200 and 278/8 (Harsh Tyagi 73 not out, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4-79) versus Saurashtra 348 all out (Ravindra Jadeja 178 not out, Harsh Tyagi 3-78).

Railways lead by 130 runs.

At Vadodara: Baroda 322 and 367/3 (Vishnu Solanki 156 batting, Kedar Devdhar 91) versus Maharashtra 268 all out.

(Naushad Shaikh 65, Chirag Khurana 56, Swapnil Singh 5-78).

Baroda lead by 421 runs.

At Valsad: Gujarat 538/7 Declared (Dhruv Raval 116 not out, Manprit Juneja 107, Vishal Kushwah 3-92) versus Chhattisgarh 366/7 (Vishal Kushwah 117 batting, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 110, Arzan Nagwasalla 3-66).

Chhattisgarh trail by 172 runs.

At Nagpur: Vidarbha 307 and 72/2 (Ganesh Satish 24 batting, Wasim Jaffer 21 batting) against Karnataka 378 all out (Dega Nischal 113, B R Sharath 103, Aditya Sarvate 5-91).

Vidarbha lead by 1-run

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
