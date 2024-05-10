GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 10, 2024

On Friday, May 10, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The contest will have playoff implications for both teams.

The Gujarat Titans are currently placed at the bottom of the points table, with just four wins in 11 matches. They suffered a four-wicket loss in their most recent game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Batting first, GT were bowled out for 147, with Shahrukh Khan (37), David Miller (30) and Rahul Tewatia (35) being the major contributors. Despite Joshua Little picking up a four-fer and Noor Ahmad taking two wickets, RCB chased down the target in 13.4 overs with four wickets in hand.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings registered their sixth win of the tournament by beating the Punjab Kings, shortly after a seven-wicket loss against them in Chennai. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 32, along with Daryl Mitchell’s 30 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 43, helped CSK post a sub-par total of 168 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

In reply, the Punjab Kings’ batting lineup underperformed, scoring just 139 runs and losing nine wickets in the process. Jadeja took a three-wicket haul for CSK, while Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande claimed two wickets each. Shardul Thakur and Mitchell Santner also picked up a wicket apiece.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming GT vs CSK Dream11 match.

#3 David Miller (GT) - 8.0 credits

David Miller in action (Credits: IPL)

David Miller has looked in good form in the last three games, scoring 111 runs at an average of 55.5. He has scored 439 runs, including an unbeaten 94-run knock, in 18 matches against CSK and averages 33 against them.

Miller has also batted well at No. 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He has scored 292 runs at an impressive average of 41. Thus, he will be a great differential pick in your GT vs CSK Dream11 teams.

#2 Mohit Sharma (GT) - 7.0 credits

Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans (Credits: IPL)

Mohit Sharma has been a genuine wicket-taker for the Gujarat Titans over the last two years. He has bagged 10 wickets in 11 games this season, but has gone wicketless in the last three matches. Thus, fantasy users might opt to drop him from their Dream11 teams.

However, Mohit has a notable record at this venue, chipping in with 22 wickets in his last eight matches. Thus, he will be an important choice in your fantasy teams.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane (CSK) - 7.0 credits

Ajinkya Rahane of CSK (Credits: IPL)

Ajinkya Rahane has had a disappointing campaign so far in this tournament. He has scored only 208 runs in 11 games, with 45 being his season-best knock.

However, Rahane has an excellent track record at the Narendra Modi Stadium and averages 45 in 12 matches. He has scored 195 runs in the last four games, including two 70-plus knocks.

