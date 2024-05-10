GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 10, 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th match of the IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

Gujarat Titans are coming off a four-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They are now gearing up for a crucial match, considering it a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have been performing well this season, having won six out of their 11 matches. Their recent 28-run win over the Punjab Kings elevated them to the fourth position on the points table, boasting a healthy net run rate of +0.7.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the GT vs CSK Dream11 match.

#3 Shubman Gill (GT) - 8.5 credits

Shubman Gill in action (Credits: IPL)

Shubman Gill has scored 322 runs in 11 matches, averaging 32.20 with two half-centuries. He has smashed 348 runs in 14 matches against CSK, including 220 runs in the last seven games.

Gill has a remarkable average of 69 in 18 matches at Ahmedabad. He has scored 180 runs in the last five games along with a season-best 89-run unbeaten knock.

#2 Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 8.5 credits

Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans (Credits: IPL)

Sai Sudharsan has been the most consistent performer from the Gujarat Titans. He has mustered 424 runs, including two fifties, in 11 matches at an impressive average of 42.40.

Sai has scored 155 runs in three matches against CSK at an average of 51, including a 37-run knock in the reverse fixture this season. He averages 50 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, smashing 500 runs in 11 matches, including a season-best 84-run knock in his last game at the venue.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 9.0 credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad in action (Credits: IPL)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is presently the second-highest run-getter of the tournament with 541 runs. He scored 46 runs in the reverse fixture against Gujarat Titans.

Overall, Gaikwad has smashed 350 runs in six matches at an excellent average of 58.33. He has also performed well at the Narendra Modi Stadium, having scored 121 runs in two games, including a 92-run knock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback