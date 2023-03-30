GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on March 31 with Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The festival of cricket begins in India where ten franchises will compete for the coveted trophy. A total of 70 league games will be played across two months followed by the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans are the defending champions, having won the title last year in their maiden appearance in the competition. Led by Hardik Pandya, they had a fabulous 2022 season and will hope to have the same this edition. They have got a good mix of experienced and young players and will look to start their title defence on a winning note.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings are of the most successful franchises in the competition. They have reached the final nine times and won four titles. Led by the ever cool and calm Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK certainly start as favourites ahead of IPL 2023. They have a solid squad for the upcoming edition and will look to get their combination right and grab two points.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 1, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: March 31, 2023, Friday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium looks good for batting. The ball tends to come onto the bat nicely, and batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both sides, with the temperature expected to range between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya will hope to lead by example in his team's IPL opener.

Probable XI

Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal/Shivam Mavi

Chennai Super Kings

The Yellow Army will look to fire in unison and start their campaign on a winning note.

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube/Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction

Both are heavyweight IPL teams, so fans can expect a cracking contest. The Super Kings look like a nore settled unit, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Super Kings to win

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

