GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in a do-or-die situation when they host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for an IPL 2024 match tonight. Last year, the two teams played the IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Tonight's game will take place at the same venue, but the situation of the two teams is very different.

CSK are in a comfortable position right now with 12 points from 11 matches, but they need to win at least two of their remaining three games to maximize their chances of a top four finish. Meanwhile, GT's chances of qualifying will be zero if they lose tonight.

CSK have already beaten GT once this season. Before the rematch takes place in Ahmedabad, here's a short preview of this IPL 2024 contest.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 59, IPL 2024

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: May 10, Friday, 7.30pm IST

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast

A clear sky is expected in Ahmedabad for the rematch of the IPL 2023 final. The temperature will hover around 34 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels predicted to be in the range of 40 percent.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report

It is tough to predict how the wicket in Ahmedabad will play. GT have been bundled out on 88 at the venue, while RCB chased down 201 in 16 overs. Fans should watch the pre-match pitch report segment to get a better idea of the surface.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings probable XIs

GT

Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan (Impact Player), Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Kartik Tyagi and Umesh Yadav.

CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson and Simrajeet Singh (Impact Player).

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match prediction

CSK have the momentum by their side as they beat PBKS in their previous away game. Meanwhile, GT have struggled to fire as a unit. Although GT have never lost a league match against CSK in Ahmedabad before, the visitors will have a slight upper hand this time.

Prediction: CSK to beat GT in IPL 2024 tonight.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

