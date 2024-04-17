GT vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 17, 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Delhi Capitals (RR) in the 32nd match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17.

Gujarat Titans are coming off a three-wicket win over the table toppers Rajasthan Royals. Opting to bowl first, GT conceded a massive 196-run target.

However, a half-century from captain Shubman Gill (72), Sai Sudharsan’s 35 off 29, and finishing knocks from Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11) and Rashid Khan (24 off 11) helped Gujarat chase down the target on the last ball.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals pulled off a comfortable six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the previous encounter. They limited Giants to 167 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav picking up a three-wicket haul and Khaleel Ahmed taking two wickets.

In reply, Jake Fraser-McGurk's quick-fire 55-run knock off 35 balls backed by skipper Rishab Pant’s 41 off 24, aided them in hunting down the target in 18.1 overs.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming GT vs DC Dream11 match.

#3 Umesh Yadav (GT) - 7.0 credits

Umesh Yadav and team celebrating his wicket (Credits: IPL)

Umesh Yadav will be a great differential pick from the Gujarat Titans. He will be an important bowler against the left-handed studded Delhi’s lineup. He has claimed 14 wickets in 13 matches against DC, including a three-wicket haul in the last two games.

Umesh has secured seven wickets in six matches this season, including two at Ahmedabad. Overall, he has four wickets in five matches.

#2 Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC) - 6.5 credits

Jake Fraser-McGurk in action (credits: IPL)

Jake Fraser-McGurk is a right-handed Australian batter and a part-time leg spinner. He has been in good form in the T20s, scoring 164 runs in the last four matches, including two fifties.

Fraser-McGurk made his IPL debut in the previous game and scored 55 runs off just 35 balls batting at No. 3 with the aid of two fours and five sixes. He will aim to replicate a similar knock in the upcoming GT vs DC Dream11 match.

#1 Mohit Sharma (GT) - 8.0 credits

in-frame Shubman GIll and Mohit Sharma (Credits: IPL)

Mohit Sharma will threaten the DC’s batting lineup as he possesses remarkable records at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He has bagged 26 wickets in 12 matches, including one five-wicket haul, two four-wicket hauls, and two three-wicket hauls.

This season he has taken four out of his eight wickets at the same venue. Thus, Mohit will be a trump choice for the captain/vice-captain in your GT vs DC Dream11 teams.

