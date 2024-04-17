GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. It will be the fourth home game of the season for the Titans, who have registered two wins and one loss in their backyard.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have performed well in patches in IPL 2024. Jake-Fraser McGurk's arrival seems to have solved a lot of problems for DC. It will be interesting to see how the youngster performs against GT tonight.

Ahead of the battle between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, here's a short preview of this IPL 2024 fixture.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 32, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 17, Wednesday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad seemed excellent for batting when the Gujarat Titans battled the Punjab Kings earlier this month. PBKS chased down a 200-run target in that game. A similar batting-friendly surface could be dished out in Ahmedabad tonight.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

There is a two percent chance of rain during the IPL 2024 match hours in Ahmedabad tonight. The temperature will stay around 38 degrees Celsius, while the wind speed is expected to be 6 km per hour.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs

GT

Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad and Spencer Johnson (Impact Player).

DC

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (Impact Player), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match prediction

Gujarat Titans have the home advantage, but they allowed the Punjab Kings to chase a 200-run target in their previous game at this venue. Considering the firepower that the Delhi Capitals have in their batting lineup, it will be tough for the home team to keep the visitors down tonight.

Match prediction: DC to beat GT tonight in IPL 2024.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming: JioCinema.

