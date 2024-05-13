GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 13, 2024

On Monday, May 13, Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 63rd match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT are placed in the eighth position on the IPL 2024 points table. They claimed their fifth win in the previous game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 35 runs. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan scored a century each while Mohit Sharma picked up a three-wicket haul.

On the other hand, KKR defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous outing by 18 runs in a 16-over match. Batting first, they had set a modest 158-run target, losing seven wickets in the process. However, their bowling unit did a great job in the second half, taking wickets at regular intervals and restricting the opposition to 139/8.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming GT vs KKR Dream11 match.

#3 Harshit Rana (KKR) - 7.5 credits

Harshit Rana has been one of the finest bowlers for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He currently finds himself in the fourth position on the Purple Cap leaderboard.

Rana has secured 16 wickets in nine innings at an impressive strike rate of 12.81. His best figures this season include 3/24. He has played one game in Ahmedabad where he took a wicket.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - 7.5 credits

Venkatesh Iyer has looked in good touch with the bat in the last five games. He has scored 178 runs at an average of 59.33, including one half-century and a 42-run knock in the previous game against Mumbai.

Iyer has scored 111 runs, including an 83-run knock, in three matches at Narendra Modi Stadium. Thus, he could be a trump choice in your GT vs KKR Dream11 teams.

#1 Mohit Sharma (GT) - 7.0 credits

Mohit Sharma regained his form in the previous game after three wicketless games in a row. He picked up a three-wicket haul against the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings.

Mohit has been formidable in Ahmedabad, claiming 29 wickets in just 14 matches. This season, he has bagged nine wickets in his last five innings at the same venue, making him the best differential pick for your GT vs KKR Dream11 teams.

