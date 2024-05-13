GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 13, 2024

On Monday, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 63rd match of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans registered a 35-run victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous game at Ahmedabad. They are placed eighth on the points table with five wins and seven losses. GT have a slight chance to qualify for the playoffs, for which they would need to win the remaining two games with significant margins.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at their home ground and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. They are sitting at the top of the points table with nine wins in 12 games.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the GT vs KKR Dream11 match.

#3 Sunil Narine (KKR) - 9.0 credits

Sunil Narine of KKR (Credits: IPL)

Sunil Narine cannot be overlooked in your GT vs KKR Dream11 teams. He has been the most valuable player in the IPL 2024 with 1200 Dream11 points.

With 15 scalps in his account, Narine has never been wicketless in 12 matches this season. He has also smashed 461 runs at an average of 38.41 and an impressive strike rate of 182.93.

#2 Shubman Gill (GT) - 9.0 credits

Shubman Gill scored a century at Narendra Modi Stadium (Credits: IPL)

Shubman Gill scored his fourth IPL ton (first this season) in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. He has hammered 426 runs in 12 matches with two half-centuries.

Gill has scored 1079 runs at this venue at a spectacular average of 71 in 19 matches. He has also scored 95 runs in three games against KKR, making him a fine captain/vice-captain choice for your GT vs KKR Dream11 teams.

#1 Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 8.5 credits

Sai Sudharsan in action (Credits: IPL)

Sai Sudharsan has been the most consistent performer for the Gujarat Titans and is currently the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament with 527 runs to his name. He also has an excellent record at Narendra Modi Stadium, scoring 603 runs in 12 matches and averaging 54.

Sai scored his maiden IPL century in the last game here and would be looking forward to replicating it in the upcoming game. Thus, he will be one of the best choices for the captain/vice-captain in your GT vs KKR Dream11 teams.

