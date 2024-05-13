GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host a battle between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight (May 13). The world's largest cricket stadium will host its last league match of IPL 2024, with home team Gujarat set to play in the lavender kit.

Gujarat have never lost a lavender kit match before. Meanwhile, Kolkata have never lost against Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Hence, this match should prove to be a cracker of a contest.

Before the match between GT and KKR gets underway, here's a glance at the venue's pitch history.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records

Ahmedabad has hosted 22 matches, with teams batting first emerging victorious on nine occasions. Last year, Gujarat Titans failed to defend a 205-run target against the Kolkata Knight Riders on this ground.

Here are some important numbers which fans should know from previous IPL games hosted by Ahmedabad:

IPL matches played: 22

Won by teams batting first: 9

Won by teams batting second: 13

Highest team total: 233/3 - GT vs MI, 2023

Lowest team total: 88 - GT vs DC, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - KKR vs GT, 2023

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs MI, 2023

Average first innings score: 172

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The pitch report for the GT vs KKR match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and JioCinema before the toss takes place. Generally, the wicket offers help to the batters, but Delhi Capitals bowled Gujarat Titans out for just 88 runs earlier in IPL 2024 at this venue.

Fans should closely follow the pitch report segment before the toss. There are chances of rain in Ahmedabad during the match hours as well.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last IPL match

Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs in the last IPL game hosted by this stadium. A magnificent 210-run opening stand between Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill laid the platform for GT's win.

Fast bowler Mohit Sharma then helped the home team seal the deal with a three-wicket haul in the second innings.

Here is a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: GT 231/3 (Shubman Gill 104, Tushar Deshpande 2/33) beat CSK 196/8 (Daryl Mitchell 63, Mohit Sharma 3/31) by 35 runs.

