GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25. Defending champions GT have had a reasonably good campaign so far, winning four of their six games. MI, on the other hand, have won three and lost three.

In their previous encounter, Gujarat registered a come-from-behind win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Having posted only 135/6 batting first, GT were on the back foot for most of the game. However, LSG choked in shocking fashion to finish on 128/7. The equation came down to Lucknow needing 12 off the last over, but Mohit Sharma did a fantastic job under pressure.

Mumbai’s three-match winning streak came to an end with a 13-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS). Their bowling suffered in the wake of an onslaught from Punjab’s batters. Sam Curran and co. ended up posting 214/8 on the board. In reply, Mumbai were held to 201/6. A good batting effort, but not good enough on the day given how their bowlers fared.

Today's GT vs MI toss result

MI have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Rohit Sharma said:

“Just want to make the best use of conditions since we feel there is a bit of moisture."

Mumbai have made two changes. Hrithik Shokeen misses out from the last game. Kumar Kartikeya is going to play. Jofra Archer is not well, so Riley Meredith is back.

GT vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Gujarat subs: Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Mumbai subs: Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier

Today's GT vs MI pitch report

According to Deep Dasgupta and Matthew Hayden, it's unusually humid here. On the wicket, it's moist, not tacky in any way but certainly got some moisture in it. Faster men could come into play in the powerplay. Even though it's red soil, it'll bounce traditionally, but it might grip a little bit because of the extra moisture. The batters through the middle will be finding it difficult this evening.

Today's GT vs MI match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh , Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal

GT vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Nand Kishore

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Satyajit Satbhai

