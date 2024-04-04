GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 17th match of IPL 2024 will take place tonight between former champions Gujarat Titans and Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings. The two teams had a thrilling encounter in 2022, where Rahul Tewatia's two sixes off the last two balls guided GT to a memorable win.

PBKS have never played a match against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium before. It will be a new experience for most of the Punjab players tonight. Meanwhile, Gujarat have recorded two wins in two matches on home turf in IPL 2024.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, winner prediction, and other important details about this IPL 2024 game.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Match 17, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 4, Thursday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad has been helpful to the batters. Slower bowlers have also received some help from the conditions. Overall, the wicket is a good cricketing pitch, and it should be a great contest between bat and ball tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings weather forecast

A cloudy evening is expected in Ahmedabad tonight for the GT vs PBKS encounter. Temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels will be below 30%. Rain isn't expected to interrupt the proceedings at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings probable XIs

GT

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad and Darshan Nalkande (Impact Player).

PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabh Simran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh (Impact Player).

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match prediction

Punjab Kings may not have much confidence heading into this game because they lost their last two matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have a 100% win record at home in IPL 2024. Expect GT's winning streak to continue at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Match prediction: GT to defeat PBKS in IPL 2024 tonight.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings live-streaming and channel list

Live streaming: JioCinema

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu.