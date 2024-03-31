GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - March 31, 2024

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will be locking horns against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this GT vs SRH encounter.

The Gujarat Titans are coming off a heavy loss against the Chennai Super Kings. Their bowling was not up to the mark as the Super Kings finished their innings on 206/6. Chasing a mammoth total, their batters faltered and only managed to score 143 in their 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets to lose the fixture by 63 runs.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, faced the Mumbai Indians in their previous fixture and beat them convincingly. It was a high-scoring affair. SRH were asked to bat first and they went berserk to post 277 on the board.

The bowlers did go on a journey while defending the total but managed to limit the Mumbai Indians to 246/5 to win the game by 31 runs and register their first win of IPL 2024.

Ahead of the GT vs SRH clash on Sunday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Wriddhiman Saha (GT) - 7.5 Credits

Wriddhiman Saha in action (Image Courtesy: www.iplt20.com)

Wriddhiman Saha is a pocket dynamo of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter can change the course of the game once he gets going. He missed out against the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

Opening the batting, he scored 21 off 17 balls before falling in the fifth over. Saha often gives quick starts to the Titans and with the flat pitch on offer in Ahmedabad, he is a good pick as captain for your Dream11 side.

#2 Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (GT) - 6 Credits

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/IPL)

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore is bowling beautifully for the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing edition of IPL. The left-arm spinner is troubling the opposition batters with his variations and is a key player in the side.

Sai Kishore dismissed Ajinkya Rahane in their last game and registered figures of 1/28 in his three overs. In the opening game, his figures read 1/24 in four overs. He is a wily customer and can fetch you valuable points in the GT vs SRH clash.

#1 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 7 Credits

Abhishek Sharma in action (Image Courtesy: X/IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma was fantastic in their win over the Mumbai Indians. Batting at three, he came out all guns blazing and scored the fastest fifty for SRH in the IPL's history in just 16 balls.

Abhishek scored 63 off just 23 balls, hitting three boundaries and seven maximums. Abhishek is a dangerous batter and you can look forward to picking him in your Dream11 side for the GT vs SRH contest on Sunday.

