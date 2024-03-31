GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – March 31, 2024

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This high-octane GT vs SRH clash will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon (March 31).

The Gujarat Titans beat the Mumbai Indians in their opening game but lost to the Chennai Super Kings in their next fixture. Their bowlers went on a journey as the Super Kings posted 206 on the board.

In reply, the Titans tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 143/8 to lose the game by 63 runs. They will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, lost their first fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders but bounced back to beat the Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring affair.

On the back of contributions from their top-order batters, the Sunrisers posted a mammoth 277 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Mumbai Indians to 246/5 to win the game by 31 runs.

Ahead of the match on Sunday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the GT vs SRH clash.

#3 Travis Head (SRH) - 8 Credits

Travis Head in action (Image Courtesy: X/IPL)

Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad was at his absolute best against the Mumbai Indians. He opened the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma and went berserk. He smashed Mumbai's bowlers all around the park and brought up his fifty off just 18 balls.

Head scored 62 off 24 balls before in the eighth over. His knock comprised nine boundaries and three maximums. He had a stellar debut for SRH and with the way he struck, you can rely on him to fetch you valuable points on Sunday.

#2 Shubman Gill (GT) - 9 Credits

Shubman Gill in action (Image Courtesy: X/IPL)

Shubman Gill leads the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024. He hasn't had the best of starts to his captaincy career with the bat in hand. He scored 31 against the Mumbai Indians and fell cheaply again in their game against the Chennai Super Kings.

Gill scored eight off five balls before getting trapped by Deepak Chahar. Gill loves playing in Ahmedabad and his outstanding record at this venue is enough to make him captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 9 Credits

Heinrich Klaasen in action (Image Courtesy: X/IPL)

Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad is the second-leading run-scorer in the IPL 2024. He has scored 143 runs in two outings and has a good chance of going past Virat Kohli's run tally of 181.

Klaasen was sensational against the Mumbai Indians. He hit four boundaries and seven biggies to score an unbeaten 80 off just 34 balls to power his side to 277. With the kind of form Klaasen is in, he is a must-pick in the upcoming GT vs SRH game.

Poll : Which of these players will earn more points? Shubman Gill Heinrich Klaasen 0 votes View Discussion