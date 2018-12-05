×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Guardiola would welcome UEFA Fair Play probe clarity to end rumours

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    05 Dec 2018, 10:01 IST

Watford (UK), Dec 5 (AFP) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes a swift conclusion to UEFA's investigation over alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) irregularities committed by the Premier League champions will silence the speculation surrounding the case.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said after an Executive Committee meeting of European football's governing body on Monday that an independent body looking into the allegations made by German magazine Der Spiegel as part of their Football Leaks campaign would provide answers "very soon".

Reports on Tuesday claimed City could even be banned from next season's Champions League should they be found guilty.

Guardiola insisted the story hasn't been a distraction to his players, as they moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League on Tuesday with a 2-1 win at Watford.

However, the Catalan coach is hoping for an end to what he described as "voices" surrounding the club's business.

"If UEFA found something the club will make a statement and I'd like to do that because we will know exactly and to finish with these voices," said Guardiola.

"We will know if we did something irregular and if we didn't do something irregular, the people is going to finish talking about it."

It is claimed City bypassed UEFA's FFP rules, designed to restrict the losses clubs can make and therefore lavish spending on player transfers and wages, by allowing their Abu Dhabi-based sponsors to make cash injections and backdate sponsorship contracts.

A member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, Sheikh Mansour, has owned City since 2008, transforming the club by investing billions of pounds in players and the club's facilities.

In a repeated statement City said they would not comment on what they described as "out of context materials purportedly hacked or stolen from City Football Group and Manchester City personnel and associated people"

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
7 suspended teams who can no longer play international...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
Suresh Raina - 6 Top notch knocks in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Is it fair to target Mahendra Singh Dhoni?
RELATED STORY
4 superstars without whom IPL would never be the same
RELATED STORY
6 times Delhi Daredevils overspent on their players in...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Adelaide Tests between India and Australia
RELATED STORY
10 things which have changed since the last Cricket World...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 reasons that make Lord's The Home of Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why teams are failing to win overseas Test series
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us