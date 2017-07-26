Gunaratne to miss rest of India series with fractured thumb

Sri Lanka's Asela Gunaratne fractured his thumb when he dropped India batsman Shikhar Dhawan and will miss the rest of the Test series.

by Omnisport News 26 Jul 2017, 22:00 IST

Sri Lanka all-rounder Asele Gunaratne

Asela Gunaratne's participation in Sri Lanka's Test series against India is over due to a fractured left thumb which will keep the all-rounder out for at least four weeks.

Gunaratne lay in agony on the turf after injuring himself when attempting to catch Shikhar Dhawan in the morning session on day one of the first Test in Galle.

It was confirmed that Gunaratne would play no part in the remainder of the match while Dhawan took advantage of that reprieve on 31 to make a magnificent Test-best 190 from only 168 balls.

And after watching Cheteshwar Pujara (144 not out) also score a classy hundred to put India in command on 399-3 at stumps, Sri Lanka team manager Asanka Gurusinha revealed that Gunaratne will miss the rest of the three-match series.

"He will miss a minimum of four weeks, but I think it will be more. We will know in the next 48 hours what the exact timeframe is," Gurusinha said.

"Just below his thumb there are about three pieces of bone. It is pretty serious.

"As soon as we saw the X-ray, we realised it was serious, so we sent him to Colombo. We got a call to say that the surgeons have seen him and they are operating on him tonight (Wednesday)."

Gunaratne was named man of the match in the recent one-off Test against Zimbabwe.