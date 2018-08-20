Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Guru Dakshina: When Hardik did a Kohli to surprise his coach

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
119   //    20 Aug 2018, 16:23 IST

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) There are tattoos, diamond ear studs, the swagger, absolute disdain for critics that make Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya strikingly similar personalities and add to this a loving bond with their respective childhood coaches.

It was Teachers' Day some years back when Rajkumar Sharma found his doorbell ringing and it was a smiling Vikas Kohli standing at his door.

He requested coach Sharma to come down with him and on the road was a gleaming red Honda City, the keys of which was handed over to the coach.

Vikas then handed over the phone to Sharma and it was his younger brother and Sharma's favourite student on the line. "Happy Teachers' Day sir" Kohli wished and Sharma, a father figure to the Indian captain was overwhelmed.

Cut to 2016, it was 21-year-old Hardik had just come back from his maiden tour of Australia, having played three T20 Internationals.

He went to his academy and just took his coach Jitendra Singh, affectionately called Jeetu Bhai to a car showroom to gift him a brand new car.

"Hardik had come to meet me after the Australia tour for which he was selected for the first time in India squad. He straight away took me to a car showroom, where he and Krunal (elder brother) gifted me a car," Jitendra recollected.

If father's death and Delhi cricket's system made his India captain a tough cookie, Hardik and his brother Krunal (recently called for T20s in England) did go through a lot of hardships during their junior days.

The legend has it that there would be days when Hardik and Krunal, would train two sessions a day in intense heat and only a famous brand's instant noodles for meals.

"They should pay me now that I have made them famous," Hardik said in jest during a recent web show on youtube.

A naughty Hardik was introduced to cricket on insistence of former India wicket keeper Kiran More, who was then training his elder brother Krunal at his academy.

A restless Hardik would accompany his brother and More decided to channelise his energies into something constructive.

"I am originally from Surat. But since the cricket facility was better in Baroda, I decided to shift shifted with my family as we were then thinking about Krunal's cricket. Krunal started the training under Kiran More and seven-year-old Hardik used to accompany him at the academy. Kiran Sir (More) asked him to come to his Academy and didn't even charge my boys any coaching fee," father Himanshu told PTI today.

But there are two stories about how seeds of a fast bowler was sown. Jeetu bhai and Pandya senior have their own stories.

"He was a leg spinner till the age of 18. However Baroda's coach at that time was Sanath sir (former Karnataka seamer Sanath Kumar). He once told Hardik to bowl at the nets and he clocked around 130 kmph. Sanath sir told him to bowl another delivery and he was even quicker. Sir then told him to pursue fast bowling," claimed Himanshu.

"However Jitendra also worked a lot with my son. He would monitor his bowling for hours at the nets."

However his coach Jeetu bhai recalled a junior level match where he filled in for an absent cricketer.

"Once during an U-19 match, I had only one fast bowler in the side as others were playing for Baroda Ranji and U-23 tournaments. Hardik was a leg-spinner. I asked Hardik to bowl with an aim to get him take the shine off new ball.

"And Hardik took five wickets in an innings. He was more effective than the genuine fast bowler, who was bowling from the other end. Sanath Kumar sir also saw Hardik during the same time and supported his endeavour to bowl quick."

"In the same season, Hardik was given an opportunity to play for Baroda in T20s, where he performed well and from then he never looked back," Jitendra said proudly

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
4 reasons why Hardik Pandya is not India's main problem
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya - From 'the next Kapil Dev' to scapegoat...
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya is fine, India have bigger issues
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: What did India improve to...
RELATED STORY
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Bigger challenge awaits Virat...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
Kohli and Rahane star as India edge day one
RELATED STORY
England vs India: What Virat Kohli did differently in the...
RELATED STORY
It’s time for BCCI to take some drastic measures after...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test
IND 329/10 & 279/3 (92.1 ov)
ENG 161/10
LIVE
Day 3 | India lead England by 447 runs with 7 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
1st T20I | Today, 03:00 PM
Ireland
Afghanistan
Start delayed:
IRE VS AFG live score
GLO 127/10 & 51/5 (16.3 ov)
WAR 277/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Gloucestershire trail Warwickshire by 99 runs with 5 wickets remaining
GLO VS WAR live score
NOR 346/10
MSX 150/6 (42.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Middlesex trail Northamptonshire by 196 runs with 4 wickets remaining
NOR VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us