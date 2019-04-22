×
Hamid Hassan included in Afghanistan squad for WC

IANS
NEWS
News
27   //    22 Apr 2019, 11:52 IST
IANS Image
Nagpur: Hamid Hassan of Afghanistan celebrates fall of a wicket during a WT20 match between West Indies and Afghanistan at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur on March 27, 2016. (Photo: Nitin Lawate/IANS)

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Right-arm pacer Hamid Hassan has been included in the 15-member Afghanistan squad for the upcoming World Cup slated to be held in England and Wales from May 30.

Hassan, a veteran of 32 ODIs, played his last 50-over game in 2016 against Ireland. He has so far taken 56 wickets at a decent average of 20.58.

Remarking on the 31-year-old's inclusion, chief selector Dawlat Khan Ahmadzai said: "Luckily for us, the come-back of senior fast bowler Hamid Hassan is good news. However, we will take into account his form and fitness during upcoming practice matches. "

The Afghanistan selection committee has also kept three players--- Ikram Alikhil, Karim Janat and Sayed Shirzad---as reserves for the prestigious quadrennial event.

"It has been a six-month preparation process for the ICC Cricket World Cup. The mission is to play inspirational cricket in the tournament. I know there are strong teams but we will do our level best to achieve our goals," commented Ahmadzai.

"We hope to play great cricket without any fear, and with a fighting spirit, in the tournament" added the chief selector.

The board had earlier announced that Gulbadin Naib will lead the side in the showpiece event, a move which did not go well with some of the Afghan players.

Afghanistan will commence their World Cup campaign against Australia on 1st June.

Squad: Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

