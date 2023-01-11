"Happy Birthday Jam"- Cricket fraternity extends special wishes as Rahul Dravid turns 50

The cricket community extended warm wishes to Team India head coach Rahul Dravid as he turned 50 on January 11. The legendary batter retired from international cricket in 2012 after a 16-year storied career.

Dravid played 509 international games during his career and amassed a whopping 24,208 runs, including 48 centuries. He also holds the record for playing the highest number of balls in Test cricket history with 31,258. His several iconic patient innings at the number three position for India in Test cricket earned him the nickname 'The Wall' from the fans.

He joined the Indian cricket team support staff as the head coach after Ravi Shastri's departure following the 2021 T20 World Cup. His tenure began on a positive note, but there was some turbulence last year as Team India ended up losing both the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup in 2022.

He will be hoping for better results this year with the all-important ODI World Cup scheduled at home in October.

On the occasion of Rahul Dravid's 50th birthday, his former teammates and other members of the cricket fraternity were quick to wish him well on social media. Here are some of the wishes:

Surya Kumar Yadav @surya_14kumar

You are an inspiration and a legend!

Thank you for giving me the space and the freedom in the team to go out there and be myself on the ground! Happy birthday Rahul sir!You are an inspiration and a legend!Thank you for giving me the space and the freedom in the team to go out there and be myself on the ground!

Happy Birthday, Rahul Bhai. Keep making the country proud as always.

Warmest wishes for a very happy birthday, Rahul Dravid Sir

My warm birthday wishes to an amazing person #RahulDravid . Wishing you a wonderful and splendid year filled with love, prosperity, and great adventures. Loads of love Rahul bhai

Umesh Yaadav @y_umesh Happy birthday Rahul Dravid

Wishing you the best.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals of some beautiful cricket



Happy Birthday, Rahul Dravid!



Celebrating a legend who made us 𝐣𝐚𝐦 to the of some beautiful cricket Happy Birthday, Rahul Dravid!

BCCI @BCCI intl. matches

intl. runs

intl. centuries



Here's wishing Rahul Dravid - former #TeamIndia captain and present Head Coach of India (Men's team) - a very Happy Birthday 5️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ intl. matches 👍2️⃣4️⃣2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ intl. runs 👌4️⃣8️⃣ intl. centuries 💯

Happy birthday to a cricketer who personified class and consistency. Here's to many more years of inspiration Rahul bhai.

Lord's Cricket Ground @HomeOfCricket



Happy Birthday to Rahul Dravid.



A century that was 15 years in the making ✍️ Happy Birthday to Rahul Dravid.

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



A 🤏 story overheard in our dressing room that will make you 🧡 birthday boy #RahulDravid a bit more!

Jhulan Goswami @JhulanG10

Wishing The Wall good health & lots of happiness on this special day



Happy Birthday to the legendary #RahulDravid Wishing The Wall good health & lots of happiness on this special day

Happy Birthday Wishes to former Captain & present national coach of #TeamIndia #RahulDravid . Wish him great health, happiness and another stint of success. God bless

Well played #RahulDravid.. Congrats on your 50th birthday. Have a great day and enjoy the occasion..

Happy birthday, Rahul Sir. You've been an excellent guide and coach. Thank you for everything you do.

"Rahul Dravid told me to play my natural game"- Shubman Gill on Head coach's advise ahead of 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India opener Shubman Gill was elated after receiving the support and backing of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. Ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Indian team management were in a selection dilemma on choosing the opening partner for Rohit Sharma.

They eventually gave Shubman Gill the nod and benched Ishan Kishan, who hit a double century in his previous ODI. Gill repaid the faith by hitting a fluent half-century.

At a post-match press conference after the first ODI on January 10, Shubman Gill expressed gratitude and said:

“Feels good when your captain backs you. This was the conversation we had during practice as well. He (Rohit) told me that I will be playing and Rahul Dravid bhai told me to play my natural game - whatever I have been doing in the one-dayers, just look to continue doing that.”

Team India and Sri Lanka will next meet in the second ODI of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

