"Happy Birthday Jam"- Cricket fraternity extends special wishes as Rahul Dravid turns 50

By Balakrishna
Modified Jan 11, 2023 09:21 PM IST
Twitterati wishes Indian head coach on his 50th birthday.
The cricket community extended warm wishes to Team India head coach Rahul Dravid as he turned 50 on January 11. The legendary batter retired from international cricket in 2012 after a 16-year storied career.

Dravid played 509 international games during his career and amassed a whopping 24,208 runs, including 48 centuries. He also holds the record for playing the highest number of balls in Test cricket history with 31,258. His several iconic patient innings at the number three position for India in Test cricket earned him the nickname 'The Wall' from the fans.

He joined the Indian cricket team support staff as the head coach after Ravi Shastri's departure following the 2021 T20 World Cup. His tenure began on a positive note, but there was some turbulence last year as Team India ended up losing both the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup in 2022.

He will be hoping for better results this year with the all-important ODI World Cup scheduled at home in October.

On the occasion of Rahul Dravid's 50th birthday, his former teammates and other members of the cricket fraternity were quick to wish him well on social media. Here are some of the wishes:

Happy birthday Rahul sir! You are an inspiration and a legend! Thank you for giving me the space and the freedom in the team to go out there and be myself on the ground! 🙌 https://t.co/7zFYhBzSJF
Happy Birthday, Rahul Bhai. Keep making the country proud as always. ❤️ https://t.co/AhtdkZMqnw
Warmest wishes for a very happy birthday, Rahul Dravid Sir 🎂
My warm birthday wishes to an amazing person #RahulDravid . Wishing you a wonderful and splendid year filled with love, prosperity, and great adventures. Loads of love Rahul bhai 🎂🙌 https://t.co/DANvJ0WJnC
Wishing a very happy birthday to #RahulDravid https://t.co/EZNJ6ha2jb
Happiest birthday #RahulDravid bhai, who gave many victorious moments to the entire nation. The time spent with you on and off the field will always be memorable 🙌🏻#HappyBirthday #Wall #RPSwing https://t.co/u8Nxvpp2oH
Happy birthday Jam. Have a great one #RahulDravid twitter.com/doddaganesha/s…
Happy birthday Rahul Dravid Wishing you the best.
Bowlers who bowled to Rahul Dravid during his prime: #HappyBirthday #RahulDravid https://t.co/YEizqtq1qm
Happy birthday to 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚, #RahulDravid 🇮🇳#AmiKKR https://t.co/LMx8YBYFtR
Celebrating a legend who made us 𝐣𝐚𝐦 to the 🎶🎵 of some beautiful cricket 💙Happy Birthday, Rahul Dravid! 😇#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid https://t.co/pNbutkjKvK
Here's wishing one of the greatest torchbearers of the game, the first Royal Challenger and the current head coach of #TeamIndia, Rahul Dravid, a very Happy Birthday! 🎂#PlayBold https://t.co/uRa0danPNL
5️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ intl. matches 👍2️⃣4️⃣2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ intl. runs 👌4️⃣8️⃣ intl. centuries 💯Here’s wishing Rahul Dravid - former #TeamIndia captain and present Head Coach of India (Men's team) - a very Happy Birthday 🎂 👏 https://t.co/orViXUGWXN
Happy birthday to a cricketer who personified class and consistency. Here's to many more years of inspiration Rahul bhai. 🎂 https://t.co/to96r1BXCn
Many happy returns of the day, Rahul sir! 🤗 https://t.co/uEaP2vM9mr
Happy birthday Rahul sir.. Thank you for guiding us always 🙏 twitter.com/bcci/status/16…
Inspiration. Role Model. Legend. Wishing the great man, Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday! #TheWall https://t.co/2PcfJmmFVr
A century that was 15 years in the making ✍️🎂 Happy Birthday to Rahul Dravid.#LoveLords https://t.co/VXcvkIjzD7
Went up against the best. Well, you know the rest. 💗Happy birthday, #TheWall 🎂🎉 https://t.co/qO6xtN4Ozr
A 🤏 story overheard in our dressing room that will make you 🧡 birthday boy #RahulDravid a bit more! 🎂#OrangeArmy https://t.co/5IBM8BIPeo
Happy Birthday to the legendary #RahulDravid,Wishing The Wall good health & lots of happiness on this special day ✨#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid https://t.co/58WZ5Sy43C
Happy Birthday Wishes to former Captain & present national coach of #TeamIndia #RahulDravid . Wish him great health, happiness and another stint of success. God bless
Happy Birthday 🎂 Rahul Bhai !! #AjayRatra #RahulDravid #Birthday https://t.co/AjRICNgiMf
Happy 50th birthday Jam. #cricket #RahulDravid #chennai twitter.com/sunrisers/stat…
Well played #RahulDravid.. Congrats on your 50th birthday. Have a great day and enjoy the occasion..
Happy birthday, Rahul Sir. You've been an excellent guide and coach. Thank you for everything you do.

"Rahul Dravid told me to play my natural game"- Shubman Gill on Head coach's advise ahead of 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India opener Shubman Gill was elated after receiving the support and backing of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. Ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Indian team management were in a selection dilemma on choosing the opening partner for Rohit Sharma.

They eventually gave Shubman Gill the nod and benched Ishan Kishan, who hit a double century in his previous ODI. Gill repaid the faith by hitting a fluent half-century.

At a post-match press conference after the first ODI on January 10, Shubman Gill expressed gratitude and said:

“Feels good when your captain backs you. This was the conversation we had during practice as well. He (Rohit) told me that I will be playing and Rahul Dravid bhai told me to play my natural game - whatever I have been doing in the one-dayers, just look to continue doing that.”

Team India and Sri Lanka will next meet in the second ODI of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

