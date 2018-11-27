Harmanpreet enters top-5, Smriti and Jemimah achieve career-best rankings

Dubai, Nov 27 (PTI) Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur entered the top-five in the latest ICC women's T20 International player rankings with opener Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues also achieving their career-best rankings.

Harmanpreet, who was the second highest run-getter in the recently concluded Women's World T20, after Australia opener Alyssa Healy, has gained three slots to reach the third position.

The Indian captain aggregated 183 runs including a match-winning 103 in the tournament opener against New Zealand.

Teenage sensation Jemimah moved up nine places to a career-best sixth and Smriti jumped seven places to claim the 10th spot.

Healy gained four slots to reach the eighth position for her Player of the Tournament effort, which saw her score 225 runs.

Other batters to gain in the latest rankings update include Javeria Khan of Pakistan, who has jumped seven places to reach a career-best 14th position, and Clare Shillington of Ireland, who has gained one slot to take the 19th slot.

In the bowlers' list led by Australia's Megan Schutt, New Zealand spinner Leigh Kasperek's seven wickets have lifted her seven places to third position while finalists England's Sophie Ecclestone has moved from 16th to fourth and fast bowler Anya Shrubsole from 12th to sixth place after a seven-wicket effort, which included a hat-trick against South Africa.

In the team rankings, England have overtaken New Zealand to second position in the list which continues to be topped by Meg Lanning-led Australia with 283 points after their fourth World T20 title